Denise Marie Bidot Is a City Dream in Daring Black All-Sheer Dress, Trench Coat for Subway Photos
Despite the cold weather on the East Coast this winter, Denise Marie Bidot is proving that sheer is still very much in style as she stunned in an all-black mesh outfit in the middle of a New York City subway station.
Bidot, a queen of fashion, served up an iconic look that’s sure to be replicated as it’s stylish but simplistic. Fans who want to recreate this look just need a matching black bralette and panty set that would look perfect underneath a full-body mesh dress. After getting those items, the next important part of this fit has to be the black pump heels as they provide a level of elegance that simply can’t be beat. Last but not least, fans have the option to keep the outfit as is or don a tan brown trench coat that will not only keep them warm from the cold but also add a different color to the otherwise monochrome look.
As for the accessories, you can’t go wrong with black rectangle-shaped sunglasses and minimal silver jewelry like Bidot opted for. And, as for the hair, styling it down and flowing made her look all the more glamorous.
“Hi it’s me again. 😎🖤,” Bidot captioned the series of photos captured by photographer Shannon Laurine Jancula.
And fortunately, the 38-year-old model isn’t leaving her fans in the dark, citing everywhere they can get their hands on the items from this daring outfit.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Fans can get the camel oversized trench coat ($178) from ASOS and the black rectangle sunglasses ($530) from Balenciaga. Shoes from Jimmy Choo can be found in many similar styles, but the Ixia 95 pumps ($975) seem to be the best match for her look. In addition to these items, matching black bras and undergarments come in abundance from SKIMS. The brand’s super push-up bra ($58) and high-waisted thong ($18) are perfect choices.
When she’s not being a fashionista strutting her stuff on the New York City streets, Bidot is taking new digitals to prepare for the exciting opportunities the new year is bound to bring.
The Miami native worked with her agency, Muse Models NYC, to bring forth brand-new headshots that are simply stunning. And, as if these photos weren’t amazing enough already, Bidot took a few flicks with her daughter (also known as her “mini me”), leading many to believe that this mother-daughter duo should be the next big thing in the modeling industry.
Between her dope outfits and gorgeous new headshots, the future looks super bright for Bidot. So much so that it’s only a matter of time before she steps into her next big gig.