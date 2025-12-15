Brianna LaPaglia’s Sparkly Gown Is Feeding Our New Year’s Eve Outfit Inspo
Brianna LaPaglia had a glamorous weekend with beauty brand Tarte Cosmetics. The internet personality took to her Instagram to chronicle a few of her favorite moments, which featured some seriously stunning outfits that qualify as superb New Year's Eve finds.
As per her snapshots, LaPaglia spent an evening with Tarte sporting a luminous gown. The back of the piece featured a daring deep plunge, with shimmering straps making way for the cut-out. As for the front, a traditional scoop neckline was the perfect style for this showstopping dress. Iridescent tassels cascading throughout comprised the body of LaPaglia's number.
Other looks included in this photo dump were yet another sparkly outfit that she wore while hanging out on the water with a group of friends. This yellow, red and green cover-up scored major style points, keeping her flashy and fascinating under the blue skies.
By the looks of it, the bombshell brunette packed a whole suitcase of marvelous pieces for every occasion. In another Instagram post, she brought her modern and trendy style to the beach by donning a vibrant, two-toned swimsuit. One layer of the suit was made out of a lively hot pink fabric, while the top was composed of a cool cobalt blue material. Together, the colors made for an eye-catching combo, ideal for a tropical outing such as her own.
In both posts, LaPaglia looked sun-kissed and refreshed. However, in addition to the incredible fashion, her unforgettable time with Tarte involved a hilarious, light-hearted accident.
While on her trip, the TikTok influencer was in the mood for recreating a trendy Dancing with the Stars trick. Unfortunately, she underestimated all the skill and precision that went into the move, resulting in her colliding with the glass sculpture behind her.
“Mama got a lot of stitches in her arm,” LaPaglia expressed in one of her latest TikTok videos. “That was the first night of the Tarte trip, which really set me back.”
She continued, “I’m a very physical person—if you’ve been following me forever, you know my backflip. I jump off of things. I like to do activities. I like to be physical. And it always gets me hurt.”
Watch LaPaglia’s TikTok video here.
Despite having to get stitches and not being able to swim as much as she planned, LaPaglia still lived like there was no tomorrow and made sure she looked dazzling at every moment. It was a weekend well spent.