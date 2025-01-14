DiDi Richards Bares Toned Abs in Low-Rise Jeans and Ultra-Cropped Collared Top
DiDi Richards, the Washington Mystics guard-forward, just wowed Instagram followers with a sultry new look that seamlessly blends casual and chic vibes. The 25-year-old flaunted her sculpted abs in a pair of light-wash, low-rise jeans ($30.99) adorned with a delicate bow detail at the back, paired with an ultra-cropped collared shirt that highlighted her toned midriff. The SI Swimsuit model, who was captured by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas for the 2022 issue, struck a power pose in front of a wine rack.
The outfit was the epitome of modern street style. The cropped top featured a faux-button-down front and short sleeves, with the fabric stopping just below her chest. Her jeans sat loosely on her hips and she added a touch of glitz and glam with her dangly belly button ring catching the light. Her accessories, including a stack of layered gold necklaces and chunky teardrop earrings, complemented the look perfectly. However, it was her white chain purse with “Cash Inside” spelled out on the front from Off White that truly stole the show, adding a cheeky edge to the outfit.
Richards styled her hair into a perfect slicked-back bun, with a few loose strands framing her face. Her makeup featured a glowing base, feathered brows, dramatic lashes and glossy mauve-brown lips, enhancing her natural beauty without overshadowing the fun, bold outfit.
“made in God’s image 🤍@fashionnova,” she captioned the post and tagged clothing brand Fashion Nova.
“Definitely main character 🖤🔥,” one fan wrote.
“if I order the pants, does the body come with it? 😍,” another added.
“Some commotion for the backkkk🎀,” someone else wrote.
Richards is part of a growing wave of powerful female athletes like Angel Reese, Olivia Dunne, Ilona Maher, and Suni Lee (all also SI Swimsuit models), who are redefining what it means to be a woman in sports. They are constantly blending their passion for fashion and beauty with their athletic achievements, proving that success on the court, field, or mat is not mutually exclusive with embracing their personal style.
“I’m trying to continue to push the ‘diva’ side of the game; you can be beautiful and have nails[,] lashes and still be a hard player on the court,” Richards explained. “Like somebody that’s gonna get down and guard. Second to that is resiliency, somebody that’s still gonna pop back up and be able to fight through it all. I want my legacy to stand on me being resilient in every aspect of life.”