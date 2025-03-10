Dixie D’Amelio Perfects Her Smolder in All-Black Mini Dress, Tall Tights and New Hair
Dixie D’Amelio is a fashionista in every sense, especially with her latest Instagram flicks consisting of her hot new look. From her head to her toe, she keeps it fresh and cool with her style choices, putting together a look that her fans are certainly living for.
D’Amelio starts her latest outfit with her copper hair, a change she made recently that truly marks the start of a fun era for all the hairstyles and outfits she has in store down the line. After flaunting her new hair color, she serves face with her glamorous and elegant makeup. Dramatic eyelashes, light eyeshadow, slight blush on the sides and cute dark lip gloss come together for a tasteful look that truly complements the aesthetic.
Getting into the clothes, the 23-year-old celebrity dons a black T-shirt dress that stops just before her knees. To ensure the dress doesn’t drown her out with its shape, she pairs the item with a large black belt at her waist to accentuate her figure. Accessories don’t stop there as she continues the all-black ensemble with black knee-high tights and pointed-heel shoes that seamlessly blend into the stockings.
Last but certainly not least, D’Amelio sports a bright red purse as her statement accessory, breaking up all the black for the sake of a bold pop of color. Safe to say that the decision paid off exceptionally well.
“Still not over the hair it looks sooooo good,” one fan expressed in the comments section.
“Wait this hair is everything,” another comment chimed in.
“Major Baddie alert 🚨 🚨🚨🚨,” another fan exclaimed.
“Jaw? on the floor,” actress Peyton List wrote underneath the post.
List and the rest of D’Amelio fans are soaking up every single second of this fashion moment. However, this look is not the only thing her admirers are constantly impressed by, as her career ventures have been particularly impressive as of late. Between the delicious treats that are her Be Happy Snacks and her Muse-enhanced water, she constantly comes up with something innovative. But her one gig that really steals the show is her shoe line.
With D’Amelio Footwear, she introduced affordable and stylish shoes in all sorts of colors, heights, materials and just about everything one could ever want from a nice pair of shoes. One of her more recent designs includes a gorgeous black strap with a low pump, a shoe that is perfect for any outfit that needs some extra flare. Fortunately, this shoe is currently on sale at Lulus for International Women’s Day, which makes it the perfect purchase.
With D’Amelio entering yet another remarkable fashion era, she certainly has tons of shoes to choose from to elevate her look. Perhaps her recent trip to Paris, France will give her some inspiration to create even more styles for D’Amelio Footwear.