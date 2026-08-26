Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Fashion Legacy With SI Swimsuit Looks Inspired by Her Iconic Style
On Tuesday, Aug. 25, the world said goodbye to a legend when news hit social media that country music superstar Dolly Parton had died at the age of 80. First reported by Parton’s close family, fans worldwide have spent the last two days discussing the influence the beloved star had on their lives.
Parton’s impact on pop culture truly can’t be overstated. For starters, she gave the world a bevy of country music hits, including “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You” and “Coat of Many Colors.” In Hollywood, she was a celebrated actor, starring in classics such as Steel Magnolias and 9 to 5. She was also a passionate philanthropist, supporting multiple charitable organizations throughout her life, as well as her own Imagination Library, which has gifted over 332 million books to children since its inception, according to the official website.
And of course, no discussion of Parton would be complete without talking about her unforgettable look. She was an absolute icon in the worlds of fashion and beauty—though she might not have always agreed. After all, she told Vogue back in 2023, “I always laugh when I get called a fashion icon. I’m more of an eyesore! Only because I overdo it.”
Even so, the star’s signature style remains as timeless as ever. Whether she was rocking the red carpet, performing onstage or stopping by a talk show, her outfits were always flamboyant, fabulous and—perhaps most importantly—pure Parton. Throughout her storied career, the star often embraced a Western-inspired wardrobe with plenty of feminine edge (think fringe details, gingham prints, pretty pastels and shimmering sparkles).
As seen above, Parton also has innumerable quotes about fashion for fans to live by when considering their own style, as she approached her wardrobe with a playful, light-hearted spirit. For example, Parton once famously told Barbara Walters during a 1978 interview, “I would never stoop so low to be fashionable; that’s the easiest thing in the world to do.”
Thus, to honor Parton’s fabulous fashion legacy, we dove into the SI Swimsuit archives to share a handful of looks from over the years that channel the country legend’s iconic signature style. Scroll on for some cool cowgirl fashion inspiration and to celebrate Parton’s ongoing impact.
Wonderful Western vibes
Gorgeous gingham energy
Perfectly pretty pastels
And finally: shimmering, shining sparkles
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Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.