Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Fashion Legacy With SI Swimsuit Looks Inspired by Her Iconic Style

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, the world said goodbye to a legend when news hit social media that country music superstar Dolly Parton had died at the age of 80. First reported by Parton’s close family, fans worldwide have spent the last two days discussing the influence the beloved star had on their lives.

Parton’s impact on pop culture truly can’t be overstated. For starters, she gave the world a bevy of country music hits, including “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You” and “Coat of Many Colors.” In Hollywood, she was a celebrated actor, starring in classics such as Steel Magnolias and 9 to 5. She was also a passionate philanthropist, supporting multiple charitable organizations throughout her life, as well as her own Imagination Library, which has gifted over 332 million books to children since its inception, according to the official website.

And of course, no discussion of Parton would be complete without talking about her unforgettable look. She was an absolute icon in the worlds of fashion and beauty—though she might not have always agreed. After all, she told Vogue back in 2023, “I always laugh when I get called a fashion icon. I’m more of an eyesore! Only because I overdo it.”

Dolly Parton | Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images

Even so, the star’s signature style remains as timeless as ever. Whether she was rocking the red carpet, performing onstage or stopping by a talk show, her outfits were always flamboyant, fabulous and—perhaps most importantly—pure Parton. Throughout her storied career, the star often embraced a Western-inspired wardrobe with plenty of feminine edge (think fringe details, gingham prints, pretty pastels and shimmering sparkles).

As seen above, Parton also has innumerable quotes about fashion for fans to live by when considering their own style, as she approached her wardrobe with a playful, light-hearted spirit. For example, Parton once famously told Barbara Walters during a 1978 interview, “I would never stoop so low to be fashionable; that’s the easiest thing in the world to do.”

Thus, to honor Parton’s fabulous fashion legacy, we dove into the SI Swimsuit archives to share a handful of looks from over the years that channel the country legend’s iconic signature style. Scroll on for some cool cowgirl fashion inspiration and to celebrate Parton’s ongoing impact.

Wonderful Western vibes

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by MAAJI. Jacket by Levi's. Boots by Nocona Boots. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Haley Cavinder was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gorgeous gingham energy

Jessie Murph was photographed by Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla. Swimsuit and hat are vintage. Heels by Saint Laurent. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Tanaye White was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Leslie Amon. Boots by Ariat. | Anne Menke/Sports Illustrated

Perfectly pretty pastels

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Yu Tsai in Oregon. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Cleonie Swim. Earrings by Ettika. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

And finally: shimmering, shining sparkles

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Jacket by Alexandre Vauthier. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner. Earrings by Jacquie Aiche. Wrist Chain by Jacquie Aiche | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

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