Dove Cameron Is Beautiful in Blue, Sports Ab-Flaunting Two-Piece Set for Instagram Announcement
A Dove Cameron renaissance is quickly approaching, and the world isn’t ready for what this talented individual is cooking up. Cameron took to her Instagram this week to give her fans a teaser of what’s on the way—and by the looks of it, some new music is in the cards!
The outfit Cameron wore for the Instagram announcement included a baby blue bralette with a large rose on one side. The bralette was paired with a matching baby blue mini skirt that not only had a large rose like the top, but also had stitched-up strings going down the side. Various strings could also be found throughout the set, giving the ensemble some extra flair.
Also included in the ensemble was a lighter blue fur coat and a pair of white knee-high stockings with even more stitched-up strings. Topping off the outfit was a pair of black heels that add the perfect amount of edge to this bright look. With over 800,000 likes, it’s clear that her fans agree with this sentiment.
The world will officially hear “French Girls” this Friday, May 2. The upcoming single will be off her sophomore album, a project the 29-year-old singer tells InStyle is unlike anything she’s done before.
“My first album was more of an EP. It was always meant to be a two-part album,” Cameron replied when asked how her first album compares to her second. “And when my whole life flipped on its head, with my natural evolution and the relationship that I started at the end of 2023, and the way that fully changed my life and brought back larger versions of myself, I was in such a different place. It felt like I went through five to 10 years of emotional and mental growth in one year.”
She continued, saying, “With this new album, it felt like I was finally living my life for the first time since I was a child. This record is a much larger representation of who I am as a person.”
Her previous single, “Too Much,” was laced with an innovative pop sound that Cameron initially never imagined herself using. Perhaps now that she’s embracing her inner pop princess, her next studio album will be filled with songs that sound just like the single.
“I've always been a really big fan of pop music, especially Robyn, [Lady] Gaga, Marina and the Diamonds. But, I had a secret belief that, because I was such an unhappy person when I was younger, I never had the skill to write pop music well,” Cameron expressed. “I always had a lot of access to sadness, but I didn't really have a lot of access to joy, until 2024. I was truly happy for the first time since I was a child. All these joyful, playful, campy parts of me were becoming more accessible. Then, there suddenly was a pop record. It wrote itself. It's like I finally had a pop identity, and I wasn't attempting to make myself into a different shape.”
“French Girls” will be here very soon. Until then, fans can get a taste of what’s to come with the short snippet Cameron shared earlier this week.