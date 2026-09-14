Dove Cameron’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

Last week, Dove Cameron quickly reminded fans why she’s become one of our favorite seaside style stars to watch over the years. On Monday, Sept. 7, the actor and recording artist caught followers’ attention with her latest vacation photo drop, which included several snapshots featuring edgy swimwear looks.

For those unfamiliar with the multihyphenate, Cameron kicked off her career on the Disney Channel, starring in dual roles on the hit show Liv and Maddie. From there, the actor rose to prominence in the mega-popular Descendants franchise as Mal, the daughter of iconic Disney villains Maleficent and Hades. Both projects also highlighted the star’s incredible voice, leading her to release multiple singles over the years before dropping Alchemical: Volume 1 in 2023. Most recently, Cameron starred in the Prime Video film 56 Days, which became available to stream on the platform in February.

Cameron has also become known for her sensational style over the years, often playing with different aesthetics and mixing softer styles with edgier details. Whether she’s rocking a sleek designer look on the red carpet or embracing a more avant-garde mood on a magazine cover, the multihyphenate has made headlines with her many luxurious looks. And of course, this fearless sense of fashion also extends to her swimwear wardrobe, seen when the star takes her 46.8 million Instagram followers along on fabulous vacations via her social media photos.

With this in mind, we’ve collected a handful of Cameron’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style-inspired moments from over the years just in case you, like us, could use a little poolside fashion inspiration!

Cameron’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments

A quick peek at the star’s Instagram account shows that two-piece sets are often her swimsuit of choice, with beautiful bikinis making multiple appearances across her grid. When it comes to signature swimwear style, the singer often opts for daring cuts with memorable details, and she’s unafraid to try unexpected patterns or fabrics. Scroll on for more examples!

Posing for a classic mirror selfie in a sleek black bikini

Dove Cameron via Instagram DoveHQ. pic.twitter.com/rq2Ix58UqV — Updates Dove Cameron Brasil (@updatesdcbr) September 8, 2026

Styling a radiant red two-piece while on vacation

Taking the metallic swimwear trend to the next level

Enjoying the shoreline in a chic patterned two-piece

Smiling with the perfect beach accessory (a floppy hat, of course)

Celebrating her new song release in a pretty plaid look

Glittering in a sequin bikini top for a cool cover model moment

And finally, looking beautiful in blue while traveling the world on tour

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