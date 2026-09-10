Halle Berry’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

Halle Berry is an icon both on the screen and off. The 60-year-old actor, who recently celebrated her milestone birthday on Aug. 14, is best known for projects like X-Men, Monster’s Ball, Catwoman and, of course, Die Another Day.

In the latter, Berry portrayed Jinx opposite Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond, and the 2002 action-adventure film resulted in one of Berry’s most iconic looks to date: an orange bikini accessorized with a thick white belt. And while most fans know the Academy Award-winning star for her work on the screen, Berry is also an entrepreneur. She founded Respin, a health and wellness platform for menopause care, in 2020, and uses her platform to encourage women to take charge of their health while destigmatizing menopause.

When she’s not on set for the latest Hollywood blockbuster or working on her wellness brand, Berry can often be found relaxing near a body of water. Below, take a look at just a few of her best bikini moments throughout the years.

Celebrating a milestone birthday

Berry rang in her 60th birthday last month with partner Van Hunt by her side, and following their stay at Zadún Los Cabos, the actor shared a recap of their time in Mexico—starting with a showstopping black one-piece, which she modeled in the sand.

R&R in Fiji

Earlier this summer, Berry and Hunt enjoyed some downtime in Fiji. In addition to a great poolside hat, Berry sported a cool sheer cover-up and carried a beautiful woven bag.

A casual stroll

Who says you can’t wear a two-piece for a casual hike?

Embracing island life with flowers in her hair

A cloudy day didn’t stop Berry from enjoying some relaxation in a whimsical flotation device, and she sported several floral crowns while on her birthday trip last year.

Enjoying some time out west

A bikini and a head wrap are part of Berry’s uniform, as evidenced in this photo dump of pics from Lake Powell.

A moment for the hat

We love an oversized hat moment, and paired with a classic black-and-white one-piece, Berry served up old Hollywood glamour.

A classic black one-piece

Once again, Berry proved the power of a simple yet striking one-piece! She also showed off her sense of humor by showcasing a seasonal tee in the following slide.

Pool time

Berry made her stance on an afternoon spent by the water crystal clear in the caption of this post in 2024. “when the pool calls, I answer,” she wrote.

Happy hour

With a beverage in hand, Berry posed near the water while clad in a black bikini and an airy beach cover-up.

A cute cut-out two piece

In a nod to Die Another Day, Berry strutted the sand in an orange bikini, which featured some fun and funky cut-outs and belt details.

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