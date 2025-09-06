Ellie Thumann Shows Why This Fall Staple Will Always Be in Style
Ellie Thumann is starting off September by reminding all of us that it’s time to bring out some fall closet staples—namely, the always stylish oversized jacket.
The three-time SI Swimsuit model took to her Instagram account this week to share a massive new photo drop with her 1.4 million followers documenting her time in New York City. And the last seven days were filled with no shortage of fashionable moments from the model, as she roamed around the city in the perfect pre-autumn ensemble.
In several snapshots featured in her new 14-photo carousel, the model could be seen sporting a very fall-friendly getup. Consisting of wide-legged, medium-washed jeans, a simple high-neck black tank, and a shiny black, oversized, cropped leather jacket, the outfit was equal parts cool, comfortable, and chic—clearly ready for a brisk day out and about in the city.
For the ‘fit, she styled her curly blonde hair parted down the middle, pulled back into a low, spiky bun with her bangs left out. Her makeup was kept to a minimum, with Thumann opting for a fresh-faced look with dewy skin, strong eyebrows, and pink lips. She further accessorized with a tote from Burberry, a few rings and comfy sneakers, perfect for a trek out for coffee and Chanel products.
But that wasn’t the only stylish look the model donned for her latest photo drop. For the cover shot, she relaxed in bed while wearing a comfy-looking gray long-sleeved set ideal for lounging while taking part in hr skincare routine and enjoying a cup of tea. In other photos, she showed off her bathroom counter, crowded with fan-favorite products from brands like Hailey Bieber’s Rhode, as well as the aforementioned Chanel products. In another photo, she sported a two-piece workout set from Alo Yoga—a brand that’s also quickly become a favorite among SI Swimsuit models and other celebrities.
And many of Thumann’s followers felt the same way as we did about her incredibly stylish day out ensemble, taking to her comment section to praise her latest pics:
“Yayyyyyy she’s back!!! ❤️,” Elizabeth Kulikowski cheered.
“Love seeing you happy and living your best life Ellie 🤍🤍🤍,” one fan added.
“Itch relief x,” Emmie Nielsen joked, referring to the final photo in the set. Thumann then simply responded with, “🙂↕️”
