Penny Lane Shows Why Patterned Poolside Looks Are Always in Style While Detoxing in Switzerland

The two-time SI Swimsuit model has consistently proved that printed suits are a seaside staple.

Bailey Colon

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane and Switzerland are a combo we’ve adored in 2025. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who was introduced to the magazine through its open casting call Swim Search in 2023, traveled to the European nation for her sophomore shoot in the fall and recently returned for some rest and relaxation.

In an Instagram carousel from Dec. 17, the Cheshire, England native shared that she was spending time at Chenot Palace Weggis and wore a neutral patterned suit while on location.

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Shani Shemer. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

“If you Chenot, Chenot,” the model penned as her post’s caption, adding a pair of hashtags with a duo of emojis. Throughout the carousel’s 18 frames, she shared some of the treatments that she has received, along with views of the mountainous landscape and a few of her bites to eat.

When it comes to Lane’s swimwear, we’ve known for years that the Swim Search winner can rock a printed look. Here are a few of our favorites throughout her slew of shoots.

2024 in Portugal

Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Agua by Agua Bendita. Bracelets by Brinker + Eliza. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

During her rookie campaign in Portugal, Lane debuted this burnt orange Agua by Agua Bendita set, which featured high-waisted bottoms and a scoop neck top with adjustable ties. The model accessorized the floral-printed ensemble, which showcased pops of royal purple, baby pink, green and ivory—with a stack of Brinker + Eliza bracelets.

2024 at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show

Penny Lane at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach. / John Parra/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated

Lane strutted down the catwalk at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show weeks after her shoot in Portugal hit newsstands. In stride, she playfully mixed patterns with a halter-neck floral top and a pair of high-legged zebra-printed bottoms. Like her debut shoot, the model also added some statement jewelry to the ‘fit, including a chunky gold necklace and matching drop earrings.

2025 in Zurich, Switzerland

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Moschino. Shrug by LaPointe. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

In Zurich, Lane donned a Mochino one-piece suit, which was covered in clouds. The figure-hugging number was her own patterned swimwear look on set, and she totally rocked it while adding a LaPointe to the look.

2025 at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show

Penny Lane at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish. / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Then, as part of Miami Swim Week in late May, she repped one of the summer’s hottest patterns, polka dots, on the runway. Her Heidi Fish number featured magenta spots and matching colored fuchsia trim, which stood out against the solid navy hue of the suit’s top and bottom.

BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

