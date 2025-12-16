We’re Obsessed With Jena Sims’s Vibrant ‘Après Beach’ Style
A black string bikini is always in style, even in the winter months—and Jena Sims proves it. The 2023 Swim Search co-winner and newest SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year gave the staple swimwear duo a seasonal twist, which she deemed as “Après beach” style in a post to her Instagram followers on Dec. 15.
Sims’s swimwear
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The 36-year-old Pageant of Hope™ founder appeared to have sported ISMÊ Swim's Panther Triangle Top ($43, on sale for $39) and Tie Bottoms ($43, on sale for $39) while lounging poolside. While the location was undisclosed on her latest post, its backdrop seemed to match previous frames from Sims’s grid from Nov. 19, when she stayed at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas.
The model, who shares a son with her husband, professional golfer Brooks Koepka, showcased an abstract, two-toned long-sleeve set from DOTTO (specifically in the label’s “Amoroso” pattern). She also added a pair of black sunnies from DIFF Eyewear, and tagged all three brands—IISMÊ Swim, DOTTO and DIFF Eyewear—in the five-slide carousel.
More winter style inspiration from the model
If you’re looking for even more seasonal swimwear inspiration, Sims’s duo of SI Swimsuit shoots is the perfect place to start. Check out three of our picks below!
Sims’s rookie campaign in Mexico
This ravishing debut shoot scored Sims a Rookie of the Year nod one year after it hit newsstands in 2024. On location with fellow 2023 Swim Search winner Achieng Agutu, the Georgia native donned a ribbed Matthew Bruch suit, consisting of a short-sleeved top and high-legged bottoms. The model also added a few statement accessories, including a stack of chunky bangles and large shell earrings.
A sophomore shoot in Bermuda
Sims’s return to the fold brought her to Bermuda in 2025. The shoot’s styling “aimed to channel an ethereal energy,” our fashion team explained, and this iridescent duo from Lybethras did just that. While the model’s second feature was released in May, this look is still effortlessly on-trend for winter, with an icy hue that’s right at home during the calendar’s chilliest months.
Or if you’re looking to stick with a neutral suit like Sims’s latest look, this Andi Bagus number is for you. The adjustable string suit exhibited crochet detailing—one of SI Swimsuit 2025’s top trends—and added oversized sequin detailing to both garments. Sims also took her ensemble up a notch and completed her outfit with a statement shell necklace from the same label.