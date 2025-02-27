Shop Ellie Thumann’s Cozy Milan Fashion Week Winter Travel Look
Ellie Thumann’s Alo ensembles transition seamlessly from Aspen and Colorado to Milan and Italy and are perfectly fitting for the travel day, too. The content creator, who is best known for her lifestyle, fashion and beauty videos on YouTube, has been a longtime ambassador for the brand, but their pieces have been a staple in her wardrobe and for all weather conditions long before the partnership was built.
In both her most recent Instagram posts, the two-time SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Puerto Rico for her debut and returned to the fold for a sophomore 2024 feature in Mexico, donned head-to-toe monochrome Alo looks. In the newest Milan Fashion Week carousel, the 23-year-old snapped three mirror selfies in a variety of locations—in the elevator, on the streets with a building reflection and another in her hotel room bathroom.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
She was cozy and chic as ever in the Mushroom Marl Sweater 1/4 Zip Pullover ($218) and Mushroom Marl Sweater Pant ($208). The comfy knit set featuring a cropped collared sweater and matching drawstring joggers highlighted her long, lean physique and sense of style as she accessorized with a massive light beige maxi coat, a black purse and Le Specs’s best-selling Outta Love ($65) sunglasses in the “Cocoa” shade.
The Arizona native completed the getup with a coffee in hand and cream claw clip holding back half her straightened, long honey blonde locks. View the photos here.
In another video post from her trip to snowy Aspen just days before she sipped coffee and applied the limited-edition Rhode Cinnamon Roll Peptide Lip Tint, while looking stylish as ever and the epitome of model-off-duty in a massive, dramatic floor-length cream fuzzy coat on top of an Alo set consisting of the Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant in Oat Milk ($128) and the Ribbed Mesmerize Short Sleeve ($78) in Ivory.
She added a touch of edge with chunky black Michael Kors snow boots and the Heaven Mayhem textured triangle gold earrings ($115). View the clip here.
Today, Thumann uses her platform to offer a mix of fashion inspiration and unfiltered honesty, balancing the glitz of her modeling career with candid conversations about mental health. While her social media showcases dreamy outfits and jet-setting adventures, she makes a point to be just as open about the challenges she faces—particularly her struggles with anxiety.
“I try to be a role model who makes it normal to talk about [mental health], makes it feel relatable, [and] makes it look like someone who can travel and have this amazing career that I’m so blessed to have can still struggle with stress and anxiety.” she shared around the time of New York Fashion Week in 2023, emphasizing that she’s still learning how to cope, but believes that sharing her experiences openly and honestly can make a real difference. “The more I talk about it and just openly show what I struggle with, I think that can help so much more in an authentic, genuine way.”