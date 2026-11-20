Once again, SI Swimsuit models stayed booked and busy this week. Whether attending a charity event, an awards show or a film premiere, our brand stars past and present each put their best foot forward in some seriously dazzling displays of style.

Late fall is an incredibly fun time for fashion, as cozy sweaters, denim and boots serve as everyday wardrobe staples. Plus, as we look ahead to the winter holidays, it’s time to start thinking about festive outfits for all of the social events that will start to crop up on our social calendars.

So, while you may not be attending a star-studded event yourself in the coming weeks, you can certainly draw some inspiration from the following looks for your own elevated seasonal dressing. When it comes to holiday parties this year, think dresses in rich tones, pieces with plenty of sparkle and perhaps playing up your typical glam with something a little edgier than usual.

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann | Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Thumann, a four-time SI Swimsuit model, hosted Billboard’s red carpet livestream of the 60th annual Country Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Her deep brown dress by Sid Neigum featured a gathered belt detail, creating a plunging neckline and bold thigh-high slit.

Haley Baylee

Haley Baylee | TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Baylee has been red carpet hopping this week, as the four-time SI Swimsuit model and content creator made several appearances at events around the globe. After attending the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2026 in Los Angeles on Saturday, Baylee made an appearance at the New York City premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, pictured above, on Monday, Nov. 16. She rounded out this week’s appearances with a dazzling look at the CMAs in Nashville on Wednesday, below.

Haley Baylee | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Olandria

Olandria | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Olandria, a rookie in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, was styled by The Reismans in a custom gold Pajtim Raci gown for the annual Baby2Baby Gala. For the event, held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 14, the television star also worked with celebrity hairstylist Sharif Poston and makeup artist Autavis Newkirk.

Molly Sims

Molly Sims | John Shearer/Getty Images

A few days after she also attended the Baby2Baby Gala, Sims, an SI Swimsuit legend, was present at the 2026 ELLE Women in Hollywood event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday. She wore a sparkly black Ralph Lauren gown for the occasion. The long-sleeved, floor length garment, along with the rest of Sims’s look, was styled by Sonja Christensen.

Olivia Ponton

Olivia Ponton | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ponton, a two-time SI Swimsuit model, also attended the New York premiere of The Hunger Games franchise’s latest installment earlier this week. The model and podcaster wore a black high-low Givenchy dress and accessorized with strappy heels and a quirky gold fishbone necklace.

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