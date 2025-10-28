Emily DiDonato Pairs Pinstripe Blazer With Baggy Jeans for a Cozy-Chic City Girl Look
Emily DiDonato is back with another fall outfit that proves she’s the ultimate city-chic muse. The six-time SI Swimsuit model shared a new carousel from her Manhattan balcony, posing under clear blue skies on a crisp fall morning.
The look
She wore the perfect everyday uniform: a Ribbed Baby T-Shirt ($35) from Banana Republic, the kind of staple every closet needs. The fitted white tee featured a high neckline and soft ribbed texture that hugged her frame without feeling restrictive. DiDonato styled it with WARDROBE.NYC Boyfriend Jeans ($400), a vintage-inspired, low-waist pair with a relaxed leg and contrast stitching. The slouchy silhouette balanced the tee’s simplicity and nailed the effortless off-duty vibe.
Layered on top was MIMCHIK’s Benedict Blazer ($690) in gray pinstripe wool. With peak lapels, welt pockets and an oversized fit, it added instant polish to the laid-back denim. The New York native completed the ensemble with Stuart Weitzman Babette Booties ($650) in black suede, a roomy leather tote and DEZI Drippy 53mm Square Sunglasses ($95) that gave the look a subtle edge.
Cozy-chic done right
The 34-year-old’s brunette hair was styled in soft waves that brushed her shoulders. Feathered brows, rosy cheeks and a glossy pink lip created her signature “clean glam” moment—natural, luminous and perfect for a chilly day in the Big Apple.
This outfit is DiDonato at her best: elevated but approachable. The contrast of structured tailoring and relaxed denim felt both refined and comfortable, ideal for transitional months when temperatures can’t make up their mind.
Fall fashion in full swing
Just days before, the model shared her favorite fall knits, reminding followers that sweater weather has officially arrived. “We’re talking chunky, we’re talking cute and we’re talking warm,” she teased. Her picks, all from Sézane, are timeless investment pieces:
- The Soren Jumper ($245): A soft navy turtleneck made from wool, designed for layering and durability.
- The Émile Cardigan ($170): A slightly oversized alpaca-wool knit with puffed sleeves, tonal buttons and endless charm.
- The Hugo Jumper ($175): A cozy ecru cable-knit turtleneck that pairs perfectly with denim or skirts.
Each piece blends French craftsmanship with everyday wearability—very on brand for DiDonato, whose wardrobe always marries comfort with sophistication.
Always evolving
From chunky knits to sharp blazers, DiDonato continues to embody East Coast polish with a relaxed, supermodel twist. The Covey cofounder, mom of two and longtime fashion muse keeps showing fans how to build a wardrobe that feels equal parts practical and aspirational.