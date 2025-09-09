This Emily DiDonato SI Swim Shoot Correctly Predicted Fall Trends, Five Years Later
On Sept. 2, SI Swimsuit dropped a trio of trends to watch as the fall season nears, spearheaded by the magazine’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet. Two of the trends—which include suede, draping and country-farmer chic—were showcased a half-decade before the article was released, when Emily DiDonato touched down in Saratoga, Wyo., for SI Swimsuit’s 2020 issue.
Suede
On set out west, suede was a go-to fabric in DiDonato’s styling—showcased with this SCHOTT NYC long-sleeve and Charles David boots. The now-34-year-old, who made her debut with the magazine in 2013 from Namibia, completed a consecutive four-year run with SI Swimsuit through 2016 before taking a three-year hiatus prior to the shoot in Wyoming.
“What was really nice about this particular shoot was actually being able to enjoy where I was. A lot of times, I will go to various places for a shoot but never actually get to enjoy where I am because the day is so jam-packed,” the model shared on a YouTube vlog, where she documented her experience on location. “But in this case, I was so fortunate to get to experience Saratoga, Wyoming!”
Country-farmer chic
Additionally, the model repped a number of Western-inspired looks as a nod to Wyoming’s nickname, The Cowboy State. In one ensemble, she paired cedar-brown cowboy boots from Frye with a dainty, sheer Andi Bagus top. Contrastingly, she sported similar-style footwear in an edgier look, with leather knee-high boots from Jeffrey Campbell and a matching black suit and hat.
Both ensembles exhibited the location’s natural beauty, which the magazine highlighted as “one of Wyoming’s hidden gems of small towns” in 2020. From its scenic hiking trails to renowned hot springs, SI Swimsuit reported that Saratoga “exemplifies Western heritage and the spirit of the West”—only further proven by DiDonato’s portfolio of frames.
The New York native also explored the countryside beyond shoot day—riding an ATV around its rural terrain and embarking on a “culinary experience,” she told her followers in the vlog. And while the trip was coupled with a packed itinerary for the longtime model, she wrote, “just being at this gorgeous ranch out in nature and surrounded by fresh air was a highlight in itself!”
