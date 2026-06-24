Emily Osment’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

Fans may know Emily Osment best for her breakout role in Hannah Montana, but the 34-year-old star has made quite a name for herself in Hollywood since her days as a Disney actor. Her credits also include Young Sheldon, Young & Hungry and, most recently, George & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Outside of her career on screen, Osment has also dabbled in music, having released her debut studio album, Fight or Flight, in 2010. She is also a passionate environmentalist and serves on the national board of directors for American Rivers, a nonprofit that protects waterways in the U.S.

Emily Osment | Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Naturally, the Los Angeles native’s love of water translates to a lot of time spent in swimwear. Whether she’s enjoying a well-deserved day off from set poolside or soaking up some sun with friends, Osment’s personal sense of style shines through alongside her swimwear of choice, as she often accessorizes with hats, sunglasses and jewelry.

Below, take a peek at some of Osment’s best bikini moments throughout the years.

Fun with friends

Who says swimwear is only suitable for summer? Osment’s “fall mems” carousel started out with a snapshot of herself in an animal print two-piece.

Girls trip

A graphic tee and wrap skirt always make for a super cute and casual cover-up.

Living it up in Mexico

While in Punta Mito, Osment spent some time out on the water with her girlfriends.

Enjoying water sports

Osment celebrated World Water Day by sharing several photos of herself in water, starting with a great action shot while paddleboarding.

Summer in Italy

Osment and her pals color coordinated their swimwear with a black and white color palette for a dip in Italy.

Black and white

A high-waisted gingham bikini paired with a wide-brimmed sun hat made for a super cute look.

Quality time with girlfriends

Osment paired a colorful swimsuit with a straw hat and hoop earrings while swimming with friends.

Adventures in Mexico

Despite an illness, Osment enjoyed her time in Mexico and made time to snap some photos along the way.

Sunbathing

Once again, a great sun hat completed Osment’s beachside ensemble as she posed in the sand with her girlfriends.

Holiday in the sun

The star celebrated Christmas Eve with her feet in the water while snuggling up with her pup.

A gingham two-piece

Osment paired a preppy blue and white gingham swimsuit with fun sunnies, earrings and a hat.

Stripes are always in style

Encouraging her followers to register to vote while simultaneously sunbathing made for some productive time in the sand.

A dip in the pool

Osment shared a quick candid pic captured by a friend while in the pool.

More gingham

Clearly a fan of gingham, Osment accented this red and white bikini with another great pair of sunnies, earrings and a hat.

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