Summer Sunglasses Trends: Shop These SI Swimsuit-Approved Frames

When it comes to putting together the perfect beachside ensemble, we’ve got you covered from head to toe—literally. And while a great one-piece or simple black bikini may be the focal point of your seaside look, don’t forget to add some extra personality to your outfit through your accessories.

In fact, several recent SI Swimsuit Issues serve as the perfect inspo for your mood board in that regard this summer. Take, for example, the white pair of Le Specs sunnies XANDRA wore with a cream-colored Lybethras bikini in Jamaica last year. Plus, Hunter McGrady also perfectly demonstrated how, despite her chilly surroundings in Switzerland, sunglasses always belong on the slopes. And we simply can’t forget the iconic photograph of Martha Stewart pursing her lips in a pair of oversized Gucci sunnies while wading in the water for her 2023 cover shoot in the Dominican Republic.

XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Sunglasses by Le Specs. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

As the women of SI Swimsuit demonstrate year after year, a great pair of sunnies does the job when it comes to accessorizing a great swimsuit. Whether you tend to reach for an aviator frame, a vintage-inspired cat eye or something ultra slim, we’ve assembled a selection of some of our favorite options of the moment. Check out our complete sunglasses edit on LTK, and shop a few options below.

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Shopbop

These oversized aviators are made even trendier with their baby blue lenses. And while definitely an investment piece, you’ll reach for this pair of designer shades whether you’re hitting the beach or heading to happy hour. (And if these frames look familiar, you might recognize them for being similar to the ones Alix Earle wore during her June 2024 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover shoot in Florida).

Revolve

If you’re looking for a slimmer silhouette (and a more manageable price point), these slim black sunglasses are a great option. In addition to matching your entire summer wardrobe, AIRE’s Avior sunnies have 15 five-star reviews from happy customers.

Quay

A cat eye frame is a timeless style that defies trends, and this bone frame with a tan lens is the ultimate nod to old Hollywood glamour. Pair with your favorite swimsuit and brunch set alike.

Shop SI Swimsuit’s full sunglasses edit on LTK here.

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