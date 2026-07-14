Alix Earle, More SI Swimsuit Stars Appear on the TIME100 Creators List

On Tuesday, July 14, the 2026 TIME100 Creators List dropped online, unveiling the biggest influencers and content creators of the past year. While scrolling through the sensational selection of stars, we just so happened to spot a few familiar faces among the names listed—and we even share a 2026 cover star! Scroll on to see which SI Swimsuit models are making a mark online and beyond.

Alix Earle

Earle graced the cover of the TIME100 Creators List issue in a lemon yellow look that positively screamed, “It’s summer!” Along with her stunning shoot, the content creator also sat down for a candid chat with the outlet, where she discussed everything from her rise to fame through social media, her runner-up placement on Dancing With the Stars and the launch of her skincare brand Reale Actives, which sold out within 24 hours following its initial unveiling.

As noted above, Earle’s no stranger to landing cover spots in 2026, as she was also featured as one of four front-page models on SI Swimsuit’s most recent issue alongside Hilary Duff, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English. Reuniting with the magazine for a third consecutive year, the model traveled to Botswana for an unforgettable feature. Check out Earle’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit gallery here.

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Olandria

Another content creator who’s had an unbelievable year, Olandria was also featured on the TIME100 Creators List in the “Phenoms” section—and truth be told, there’s no better way to describe the reality TV breakout-turned-model! Following her star-making performance on Love Island USA Season 7, Olandria has become a fan favorite in the world of high fashion, appearing at multiple major events, including Paris Fashion Week, the Golden Globes and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The model also made her SI Swimsuit debut this year, posing on the shoreline at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, just off the coast of Fort Myers, Fla. Of the experience, Olandria told her 2.5 million Instagram followers, “Feeling grateful for every lesson, every challenge, and every dream that led me here 🥹🤍.” Check out Olandria’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit gallery here.

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Oséree. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Maura Higgins

Finally, Higgins was listed in the “Entertainers” section on the TIME100 Creators List. Like Olandria, the model originally broke out on Love Island, first starring on the U.K. version in 2019 before appearing on the U.S. version in 2023. She gained even more attention after appearing on The Traitors earlier this year, where she made it all the way to the end as the runner-up. Since then, she’s made a name for herself in the world of fashion and runway.

And speaking of runway, that’s where SI Swimsuit comes in! While Higgins hasn’t appeared in the print edition of the magazine (yet), she joined the magazine for the first time on the catwalk back in May, walking in the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week in Miami. Check out Higgins’s looks at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show on Hulu here.

Maura Higgins | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

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