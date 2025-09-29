Emily Ratajkowski Is Living in Lace This Season
Emily Ratajkowski is officially in her lace era.
The 34-year-old author and podcast host just dropped two showstopping new looks as the face of Lounge’s autumn/winter 2025 campaign. Known for her bold fashion choices and body-positive ethos, the supermodel proved that sexy is a state of mind—and a form of self-expression. Her fiery personality and ongoing advocacy for women perfectly align with the British intimates brand’s mission.
“@lounge_ 🪄 by @morgan.maher,” the mom of one kept her caption simple. The magic was in the details.
Pretty in pink
In the first photo, Ratajkowski reclined on crisp white bedding, her signature glow and sultry smolder on full display. The Southern California native, who now lives in NYC, wore the Camellia Intimates Set in Pink ($115)—a three-piece moment featuring an underwired balconette bra, suspender belt and G-string, adorned with visual floral embroidery, heart-fluttering lace and dainty satin bows with rosebud pearl detailing.
The crossover front and cut-outs add just the right amount of flirt, while the tulle and mesh panels strike a balance between structure and comfort. Each piece includes gold-engraved hardware and adjustable details, making this set feel luxe and customizable. Soft, romantic and feminine, it’s a love letter to classic lingerie reimagined.
Chocolate and chic
In the next snap, Ratajkowski flipped the mood, trading Barbiecore pinks for rich fall tones in the Seduce Balcony Bra ($60) and Thong ($22) in Chocolate. Shot sprawled out on the hardwood floor, the look evoked autumnal intimacy. The unpadded front-fastening bra is made of floral-inspired embroidery and sheer satin panels, featuring delicate scalloped edges, decorative strapping and a rose gold clasp.
Paired with the matching thong, this set is equal parts daring and delicate. The cut-out back and strappy details add intrigue, while the logo-debossed waistband gives it a sporty twist. It’s sultry, but wearable—perfect for days you want to channel your inner siren, even if no one else sees it.
About the collection
The campaign, part of Lounge’s AW25 collection, celebrates self-defined femininity and the many layers of modern womanhood. “Feeling sexy is not just about what you wear—it’s about why you wear it,” cofounder Melanie Marsden said in a press release. For Ratajkowski, that means confidence, choice and duality.
Adelyn Berry Bra, $55 and Thong, $20
“Emily for Lounge represents a bold statement of self-defined sexiness and the many layers of modern womanhood,” Marsden, who is also the Chief Business Officer of Lounge, added in the statement. “It’s a collaboration of female strength that just makes sense.”
Gia set, $120
From lace sets to sheer tailoring, Lounge’s new drop—like Ratajkowski herself—is more than meets the eye. It’s about power, expression and redefining what sexy looks like in 2025. The full edit includes elevated pieces like a tan suedette blazer and shorts set, a cherry lacquer argyle knit and a chocolate sheer shirt and matching maxi skirt—all designed to layer effortlessly over the brand’s signature intimates.
Shop the new Lounge x Emily Ratajkowski collection here and the full site at us.lounge.com.