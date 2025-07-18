Emily Ratajkowski’s Snakeskin Mini Dress Is the Perfect Combination of Timeless and Trendy
Emily Ratajkowski just reminded everyone how to make a mini dress moment feel fresh, fierce and undeniably timeless. The 33-year-old brought effortless cool-girl energy to her recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where she stunned in a head-turning vintage look that paid homage to early-2000s fashion in the chicest way.
Styled by Danielle Goldberg, the supermodel wore a teal snakeskin-print halter dress from Tom Ford’s iconic spring/summer 2000 collection for Gucci. The daring mini featured a large keyhole cut-out at the chest and a sleek, straight shift silhouette that showed off her long, sculpted legs—classic EmRata. The halter neckline and retro fabric made the archival piece feel like a fashion time capsule, but the way she wore it was all 2025.
The activist and author paired the look with black patent peep-toe heels from Paris Texas, adding just the right amount of shine and structure to balance the breezy, flirty mini.
Her brunette hair, worn sleek and straight, was tucked neatly behind her ears to showcase sparkling diamond studs and draw attention to the bold halter neckline. The SI Swimsuit alum and former Victoria’s Secret Angel completed the look with sultry yet refined glam, featuring sharp black winged eyeliner, warm flushed lids, rosy cheeks and a glossy mauve-taupe pout that tied everything together seamlessly.
On Instagram, Ratajkowski shared a flirty, sassy video of the outfit in motion, set to the sound of Justin Bieber’s “Yukon” from his new, highly anticipated Swag album. Strutting confidently for the camera and smizing with her signature allure, the podcast host captioned the clip, “@latenightseth tn ! in Tom Ford for Gucci 2000,” giving her followers a behind-the-scenes peek at the look before her interview aired.
“Love,” Jessica Pomerantz commented.
“Best collection of Tom ford era Gucci ever hands down,” Liana Satenstein added.
“exactly 🔥,” Laura Harrier wrote.
“Goldberg for the win! 🔥🔥,” Malina Joseph Gilchrist exclaimed.
“So good,” Sydney Cole Alexander declared.
Though she’s best known for slinky sheer gowns and bold string bikinis, Ratajkowski continues to prove that her fashion range is expansive. This look blended Y2K nostalgia with current-day edge, effortlessly turning a vintage runway relic into something refreshingly relevant.
Whether she’s at a late-night talk show or walking her dog in downtown Manhattan, the mom of one has mastered the art of personal style. Ratajkowski knows when to play it sexy, when to lean into drama and when to let the outfit—and her confidence—speak for itself.