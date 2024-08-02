Emma Chamberlain Is Team USA’s Biggest Fan in Multiple Chic, Patriotic Looks in Paris
When Emma Chamberlain was 15, she would inform us on what to wear to school. Now, she tells us what to wear at the Paris Olympics. If that’s not a major career arc, we don’t know what is.
The YouTuber-turned influencer is cheering on Team USA at the 2024 games while serving looks in France and debuting tons of red, white and blue Ralph Lauren pieces as the brand’s latest ambassador and campaign star. If anyone knows how to make a creative genius marking move, it’s the California native herself, and it truly doesn’t get more American than the 1967-founded fashion label.
In a new Instagram post, the 23-year-old showed off her love for luxurious items, minimalist colors and stepping out of the box. While we can’t pinpoint or identify an aesthetic under which all of her versatile Paris looks fall, one thing’s for sure: they are all uniquely Emma.
In the cover snap of her post, the Anything Goes podcast host sat up on the grass with her long, lean legs sprawled to one side. She donned a Ralph Lauren one-piece with waist cut-outs, tucked into a pleated tennis skirt. Both pieces featured a cute and trendy red and blue trim, and she paired the set with a Team USA hat and the wrong shoe theory: white scrunchy ankle socks under white open-toed stilettos.
In another pic, the Los Angeles resident opted for a super cute and casual navy blue USA racerback tank and Polo Ralph Lauren’s signature dad cap in a white colorway. In a separate slide, she wore an athletic lace-up long-sleeved USA polo with white tailored pants and brown designer loafers. In the final pic, Chamberlain looked the most herself. She wore an oversized vintage-inspired motorcycle jacket, a white and red baby tee, white linen shorts and black sunglasses, of course.
“oh she ATE with these fits 🤩,” the official YouTube account commented.
“She deserves the gold medal,” Grayson Aaron chimed.
“This is so amazing I love the touch of red ❤️,” Xander Simpson added.
“she’s an icon she’s a legend and she is the moment now come on,” one fan gushed. “she’s so american.”
“I want to be Emma when I grow up,” another declared.