Erin Moriarty Is Pretty in Pink With Uniquely-Cut-Out Dress
Erin Moriarty looks like a beautiful pink rose in her latest Instagram snaps.
The Boys actress sported a taffy pink mini dress adorned with a cut-out underneath her chest. The top of the piece featured ruched long sleeves that came together in the middle, followed by a dramatic midsection cut-out. As for the bottom half, a side cut-out makes a statement by introducing a lengthy stretch of fabric, creating an asymmetrical shape that’s totally unique.
In another picture, she teased a pretty brown patterned piece that’s as fierce as she is. The color looked fantastic on her, complementing her pretty blonde hair perfectly. Be it the pink dress or the brown, she paired both looks with a yummy cup of coffee, a drink that she openly admitted she can’t live without.
In The Boys, the Amazon Prime Video smash-hit superhero show, Moriarty plays the role of Annie/Starlight, a goody two-shoes character who quickly learns that if she wants to see any good change in the world, she's going to have to get down and dirty. She will reprise her role in the fifth and final season of the fan-favorite, raunchy action show.
“I’ve been thinking more about what this role has forced me to do, which is to walk the talk,” Moriarty told Helen Hunt for Interview Magazine in July 2024. “There are certain values that this role is aligned with that I share, and it’s made me have this weird ability to benefit from the character in my own personal life. [...] I’m learning to decondition myself and be present in a way that I’ve never been before, and I think it’s only going to be magnified when we go back.”
The farewell season isn’t going to be easy, particularly because this role has meant so much to Moriarty and her growth as an actress. All the more reason why the 32-year-old New York native wants to do things she’s never done before.
“I know it’s the final season. I’m excited to hopefully do things that I don’t know I’m going to be able to do,” she added. “I love stunt work, I love feeling strong in that way. I love that cathartic moment where you get to punch something and you train for it and you get it right.”
Regarding her next steps after The Boys, she isn’t in a rush to figure things out just yet. Rather, she wants to stop, sip her coffee and bask in the present.
“I’ve always felt this obsession with what’s next, like I’m reaching for the next rung on the ladder. I don’t need to feel that right now,” Moriarty said. “Being present. And it sounds like a trivial thing to be excited about, but it’s not. You know what it is? It’s a testament to my lack of ability to be present previously. That’s something I’m not taking for granted.”