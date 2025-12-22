These Suits From Camille Kostek’s Feature in Portugal Are Fit for the Holiday Season
Camille Kostek’s 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot from Portugal is just what we need to get in the holiday spirit. The feature houses a plethora of flashy and fabulous swimsuits, all of which are suitable for a summer wardrobe. However, amid these summer finds are red and green pieces that scream festivity. There’s nothing like red and green to make us as ready for the holidays as ever.
Sweet stripes
If you need an extra push to get ramped up for this week, then look no further than Kostek's ravishing shoot. Kostek’s orange, red and white striped two-piece might be a staple item Saint Nick will bring us from the top of our holiday wish list. This swimsuit is as modern as it is timeless, featuring two colors that really shine during the holiday season. A look like this is ideal for those tropical getaways during the winter. That way, while you’re out and about on your island vacation, you’ll feel like a dime piece from sunrise to sunset.
Green from head to toe
Taking a brief break from red, Kostek’s olive green ensemble hit every nail on the head. It's chic, cute and captivating, three things we certainly require from swimwear. What’s more, the neutral shade was a fresh take on the color that we’re used to seeing, showing that any hue of green can work for the season.
Whether you’re a huge fan of this pigment or have taken a liking to triangle swim tops, this is a two-piece that might be up your alley. We especially love the way that Kostek styled the look with a pair of forest green rain boots, since it made her attire that much more hip and ideal for some outdoor activity.
Radiant in red
It’s hard to stay away from red toward the end of the year, as this tried-and-true hue is an easy go to for feeling cheerful. Kostek’s crimson red swimsuit is one of our favorite looks from her Portugal feature. Not only because it complemented her blonde hair and bright blue eyes, but also because, when she put it on, she became an utterly radiant vision.
Sport this look when you’re heading to the hot tub during your trip to the slopes. The second you debut a red number like this one, you’ll sizzle before you even hit the steamy water. Get ready to be all the snow-filled mountains can talk about, as you’re sure to stand out in all the best ways.
With the holidays right around the corner, Kostek serves as inspiration for the energy you need to bring this week—merry, bright and on fire.