This Flirty, Flattering Brown Thong Polka Dot Bikini Katie Austin Wore in Portugal Is on Sale
Model and certified fitness trainer Katie Austin is a total household name around here. The 31-year-old content creator, who was discovered by the brand through the 2021 Swim Search and has posed for the magazine a total of four times, never fails to take our breath away with her gorgeous looks, undeniable modeling skills and bubbly, contagious personality.
We can always count on the entrepreneur to deliver unforgettable photo shoots, and her feature for the 2024 magazine was no exception. Though we’re still in the midst of winter, spring is not too far away and it’s past time to get your swimwear shopping in order. Thankfully, one particularly fabulous bikini Austin wore in Portugal last year is still available to buy—plus, it’s on sale. The affordable two-piece item from Princess Polly is perfect for any upcoming beach trips, including spring break.
Photographed by Ben Watts, Austin looked angelic in this ruched thong two-piece featuring tie fastenings on top and bottom. And the best part? This bikini is part of Princess Polly’s “Lower Impact” line, made from recovered, sustainable materials.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Princess Polly Jenner Triangle Bikini Top Brown Spot, $26 and Jenner Tie Side Ruched Bikini Bottoms Brown Spot, $21 (us.princesspolly.com)
It goes without saying that Austin looked amazing in this polka dot two-piece, and you can too—on a discount—with the code “FRS30” at checkout.
When Austin isn’t busy modeling, hosting workout classes and posting on her Katie Austin App, she’s dropping some fitness and nutrition knowledge we all need a reminder of sometimes. “Balance” is her motto when it comes to building a routine, making sure to still enjoy her life while also dedicating herself to a healthy lifestyle. Though some days she does a 40-minute workout, others see her form of exercise coming from a five-minute walk. She prioritizes fun things in life, like occasionally being “out too late with [her] friends,” proving that good health doesn’t have to be so rigid.
Since making her debut with SI Swimsuit with her first feature in Atlantic City, N.J. with Yu Tsai in 2021, Austin has traveled to some of the most gorgeous locations in the world with the magazine, also including Montenegro with James Macari in 2022, the Dominican Republic with Macari again in 2023 and, of course, Portugal in 2024 with Watts. She shares her 2022 co-Rookie of the Year title with her real-life bestie Christen Goff.