Katie Austin's Balanced Approach to Building Healthy Habits Will Transform Your Fitness Routine
Katie Austin is, by her own admission, “all about balance.” The California-based digital fitness instructor is dedicated to doing it all—moving and resting, indulging and eating healthy. For her, striking a balance between enjoying life and staying healthy is of the utmost importance.
It’s that exact philosophy which guided her when founding and cultivating her digital platform, the Katie Austin App. The holistic health site features hundreds of on-demand classes ranging in difficulty and type (from recovery to high-intensity cardio and strength) and a whole range of recipes (classic “health-ified” dips, dinners and drinks). But the best part is that it’s all designed to fit into your busy schedule, to intersperse with your job, your time spent with loved ones and friends and your fun trips.
On the whole, it speaks to Austin’s mentality, which prioritizes “stay[ing] healthy while still loving my life,” she explained in a recent Instagram video. For her, balance means maintaining a healthy and practical workout split, which entails alternating between 40-minute workouts and 5-minute walks. Or, it means “getting 8 hours of sleep [some nights], and other nights [staying] out too late having fun with my friends,” she explained.
As a content creator and a fitness instructor, Austin understands what it means to be busy. But with the help of a consistent and realistic workout split and an mix of healthy and more indulgent foods and drinks, she has found balance. With the help of her platform (her workouts, recipes and general wellness tips), you can, too.