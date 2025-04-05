The Flirty Swimsuits Camille Kostek Wore for SI Swim in Florida Are Still So Trendy for This Summer
Camille Kostek’s SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla. features hidden gems in the form of swimsuits that people may have slept on when the feature was initially released in 2021. However, upon revisiting this timeless gallery, it’s easy to see why this was one of the SI Swimsuit legend’s best shoots, not only because of how she confidently strutted her stuff on the Floridian beach but also because she looked so darn good in her swimwear while doing it.
Kostek’s swimsuits for this shoot were all flirty, chic and fabulous. So much so that it would be a crime to not look at them for a second time to see which items would still be must-haves for this summer. First up is the gorgeous tangerine orange ruffled two-piece, seen above.
This bikini from Agua Bendita consists of a stunning off-the-shoulder top with dramatic ruffles on the sides as well as a matching classic bikini bottom that will certainly demand everyone’s attention. In addition to this swimsuit’s style, what many will come to love about this look is the fun hue as no one can ever go wrong with sporting orange clothing for the summer season.
Ruffles were everything in 2021 and, with this swimsuit in mind, it’s clear that nothing has changed.
The second head-turning swimsuit of Kostek’s is the blue and white bikini set from Oh Polly.
What makes this look perfect for the summer is how casual yet fashionable is. The top can not only be worn as a swimsuit but also as a cropped tank that can be worn with a pair of white pants. This item’s bottom is more casual with the cheeky shape that one can find in most bikinis. However, the fashionable side is found in the clever way of implementing the blue as the hem.
Anyone who loves an effortlessly beautiful moment will certainly be huge fans of this particular bikini.
The final look that’s an absolute must-have is yet another blue ensemble, only this one is an alluring one-piece from Gabriela Pires Beachwear.
Whether it’s the criss-cross halter top that shows off just the right amount of skin or the cutout bottom, this is just the thing that everyone needs to spice up their swimsuit collection. What’s more, with a color this vibrant, it pairs well with many bold and colorful accessories like a yellow bangle or, like Kostek wore, a beige headband with various colors.
Safe to say, this is a look for the ages that people won’t get enough of once they see it.
Kostek went above and beyond for this Florida shoot, inspiring us to head out to get our hands on similar beachwear attire for the perfect stylish summer.