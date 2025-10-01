Funnel-Neck Jackets Are the Latest Fall Fashion Favorite, and Ellie Thumann Approves
As temperatures drop and layering season hits its stride, it’s clear that one outerwear silhouette is stealing the spotlight: the funnel-neck jacket. Equal parts cozy and elevated, it’s the kind of fall staple that brings structure, style and warmth in one effortless piece. And if you need inspiration on how to wear it, look no further than Ellie Thumann.
The three-time SI Swimsuit model kicked off Milan Fashion Week with a series of chic ensembles, from vintage slip tanks to butter yellow knits to trouser bermuda shorts. But the one she chose as the cover snap of her latest Instagram photo dump was also our favorite: a structured beige funnel-neck jacket styled to perfection.
Thumann’s look
Thumann put her signature model-off-duty spin on the trending silhouette. She styled the beige jacket with sleek black capris and minimalist black flip-flop block heels. To finish the look, the 23-year-old added oversized black sunglasses and a roomy chocolate brown Coach shoulder bag, striking that ideal blend of trend-conscious and timeless.
View her post here.
Her beauty look kept the sleek energy going with a tight, slicked-back bun and clean, glowing glam—proof that minimal effort can still read major style impact when your outfit does the talking.
What is a funnel neck jacket?
A funnel-neck jacket is defined by its high, structured collar that gently tapers or "funnels" upward toward the chin. Unlike a traditional collar that folds over, a funnel neck stands tall, offering both warmth and a sleek, modern silhouette.
It’s a popular design in everything from lightweight transitional coats to insulated outerwear, prized for its ability to frame the face, block wind and elevate even the most casual outfit. Whether styled open or zipped all the way up, it’s the perfect blend of fashion and function.
Why are they trending?
Scroll through your TikTok feed or fall fashion Pinterest boards, and one thing is clear: funnel-neck jackets are having their moment. They offer a polished alternative to puffers and hoodies—without sacrificing comfort.
They’re ideal for transitional dressing and layer beautifully over everything from loungewear sets to tailored trousers. On chilly days, they keep the wind out while giving your look a structured upgrade.
Style it like Thumann
Looking to channel Thumann’s Milan moment? Try:
- A neutral base: Stick to taupes, creams or grays for an effortlessly elevated look.
- Modern accessories: Gold jewel, dark shades and a luxe oversized tote add balance.
- Unexpected pairings: Mix dressier outerwear with casual bottoms or strappy shoes for visual interest.
It’s easy, fashion-forward and versatile enough for travel days, coffee runs or front-row fashion week appearances.
Shop our faves
Ready to invest in fall’s hottest outerwear trend? We’re rounding up the best funnel-neck jackets to shop below.
- H&M, $79.99: A longline army green closet staple that keeps you warm and ultra-comfy.
- ZARA, $99.90: A polished everyday layer with a high collar, long sleeves, hidden buttons and a self-tie belt.
- Adanola, £120: A quilted, water‑resistant coat that’s cozy yet lightweight, with a high funnel neck, branded tonal details and multiple pockets.
- Aritzia, $128: An oversized quilted mockneck cut that’s smooth yet structured and the perfect off‑duty piece.
- Reformation, $248: A sustainable, waist‑defining outerwear with a relaxed fit and a timeless silhouette; also comes in butter yellow!
- COS, $229: A plush, mocha‑hued teddy jacket with a stand‑tall funnel neck and recycled polyester lining. Cozy textures meet modern tailoring for an elevated cold‑weather staple.
- Apparis, $295: This water-repellent, cotton-blend jacket nails the balloon silhouette trend. It’s lightweight, subtly structured and street-style ready.