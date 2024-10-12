Georgina Burke Nails Fall Fashion in Retro Denim and Leather Blazer
Somehow, after what felt like only weeks of summer weather, a crisp chill yet again fills the air. Which is to say, it is—somehow—already October. With the return of fall comes the return of football; the renaissance of game day fashion, food and fun; typical fare (like pumpkin-flavored foods and drinks) and fun (apple picking and the like) and, of course, classic seasonal fashion.
While we love to curate our closets in anticipation of each season’s arrival—and have certainly done our fair share of that in the lead-up to fall—we also like to leave room for adjustment. After all, seasonal trends make themselves known in September (at the various fashion weeks in both the U.S. and Europe). We like to give ourselves a little leeway to follow the leads of some of our favorite fashion icons—and for obvious reasons. They are the trendsetters, after all.
We have in mind the likes of models Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid or content creators Sofia Richie and Hailey Bieber. Some of our very own brand models come to mind, too. Georgina Burke, for example, has proven herself the style inspiration that we need this season.
First, she made appearances at New York Fashion Week at the start of September in outfits that were simultaneously clean and completely glamorous. In other words, they featured a lot of black and white hues, wide-leg slacks, leather and elegant suiting. The handful of outfits were a perfect representation of Burke’s standard style, which we would call both sleek and minimalistic.
She tends to swing for the classics, including simple silhouettes, clean lines and staple colors. Burke’s latest streetwear look is a good example. The Australian model recently stepped out on the streets of New York in a picture-perfect fall outfit: a pair of wide-leg jeans, a simple black top (half tucked into her pants), a black leather blazer and a classic pair of Nikes.
The look was subtle, but so chic. It was only further proof that afternoon out fashion doesn’t need to be over-the-top to be eye-catching. In fact, sometimes it is the most basic outfits that have the biggest impact.
At the end of the day, we loved Burke’s look for its effortlessly cool aesthetic—a certain sort of style that the model has mastered in her own way over the years. Where our outfit choices are concerned, we will certainly be taking a page out of her book as the season progresses.