Get the Look: Cameron Brink Flaunts Washboard Abs in Abstract Multicolored Two-Piece
WNBA rookie Cameron Brink is taking full advantage of her summer. The Stanford University alumna, who was the No. 2 overall pick at this year’s historic WNBA Draft, had a phenomenal start to her debut year with the Los Angeles Sparks. However, after suffering from an ACL injury in June, the 22-year-old had to prematurely end her season—but she hasn’t let that dampen her spirits.
In her latest Instagram post, the New Balance ambassador shared an inside look into her summer, and totally took advantage of the social media platform’s new update allowing carousels to feature up to 20 images. In the cover snap, Brink donned a super cute abstract print pink string bikini from TikTok‘s favorite women-owned swimwear brand, Strawberry Milk Mob. Brink, who underwent a successful surgery in July and is currently recovering, accessorized with sleek black sunglasses and a stack of gold necklaces and used a cane to help herself stand upright. Brink showed off her super long and lean figure and washboard abs in the snap.
Strawberry Milk Mob Sonic Top, $32 and Sonic Bottom, $32 (strawberrymilkmob.com)
This multicolored set features cheeky bottoms and a small string top that can be tied a few different ways. Both pieces feature a cute jewel hardware detail.
“Yk I loveee a photo dump 🪩🫒🍸💅🏻👙🩹,” the New Jersey native captioned the series of pics. She also included images of her phenomenal recent pre-game outfits and her dog.
“And we love you 😍,” the official Los Angeles Sparks IG account commented.
“You are everything 💕,” Sasha Colby wrote.
“Cameron you’re so cool,” Christina Turner added.
“badddddie!!!!!” Azurá Stevens exclaimed.