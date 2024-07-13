Goldie Swimwear Has the Cutest Neon Bikinis For a ‘Sun-Soaked’ Summer
Goldie Swimwear is all about being bold. From bright, neon hues and eye-catching prints, to daring silhouettes and unique cuts, the Los Angeles-based brand was created by it girl, for it girls.
Sisters Rima and Eddy Vaidila launched the company in 2019, with the goal of creating stylistically innovative, functional and one-of-a-kind pieces. Goldie was inspired by the duo’s “sun-soaked” childhood in St. Pete Beach, Fla., where they spent most of the year in bikinis, while never feeling super enthusiastic about what was available on the market, in terms of aesthetic, pricing and fit.
“Goldie is statement swim for statement girls,” is the brand’s tag line, and press releases describe each of the limited-edition drops as “edgy, playful, eccentric, quirky and fearless.”
Summer 2024 is all about taking risks yet a lighthearted approach when it comes to swimwear, and Goldie has the perfect pieces to do exactly that. Shop our four favorites below, and the entire collection at goldieswimwear.com.
Amelie Yellow Halter Top, $60 and Selma Blue Cheeky Bottom, $55 (goldieswimwear.com)
We’re so obsessed with this mix-and-match moment. This color combo is guaranteed to turn heads.
Lou Black Triangle Top, $60 and Bea Black Skimpy Bottom, $55 (goldieswimwear.com)
Did someone say Brat summer? This green-and-black set features the perfect subtle pop of color on a classy, barely-there black bikini.
Cristina Paradise Island Top, $65 and Inés Paradise Island Bottom, $60 (goldieswimwear.com)
This fun, flirty, colorful set, featuring the cutest beaded details and a groovy 70s floral print, is perfect for a tropical vacation.