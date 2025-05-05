Hailee Steinfeld’s Head-Turning Blazer Dress Moment Is Corpcore Perfection
Hailee Steinfeld’s recent outfits have been nothing but hits as this actress’s closet is full of marvelous ensembles that are too good to ignore. She proves this once again by posting an Instagram snap of another stunning piece. This time, however, corpcore is the central theme.
Steinfeld’s latest look consists of a stylish dark gray blazer dress with a dramatic plunge in the front. A leather black belt stretches across the waist to not only deliver a cinched waist moment but also sprinkle in a little bit of flair for the sake of fashion.
Accessories and choice of hairstyle make any outfit shine, and that can be seen with the small yet mighty embellishments Steinfeld chose for this look. Beginning with the silver jewelry pieces consisting of a ring and earrings, to the dark burgundy red nails, these items come together to highlight the chic dress. And who could forget that perfect bob, a.k.a. Steinfeld’s signature hairstyle?
With the success of Steinfeld’s latest movie, Sinners, surpassing box office expectations, fans wonder what the next steps are for the 28-year-old actress-singer.
As fans speculate whether or not she’ll reprise her role as Kate Bishop in the MCU and wait on new music following the release of the song “Dangerous,” Steinfeld also has wedding planning on her agenda.
As reported by InStyle, Steinfeld didn’t want to put too much pressure on herself and her fiancé, Josh Allen, while she was on the press tour for the 2025 smash-hit film. “We are in the middle of a press tour. We got a movie coming out in 12 days? Six, something. We’re focused on that,” she expressed at the time.
With the press tour well out of the way, momentum surrounding the wedding planning is bound to pick back up. According to Us Weekly, the couple “don’t want a long engagement.”
“They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now,” a source said in March. “It will be a very intimate but extravagant event.”
The Academy Award nominee and Buffalo Bills quarterback got engaged last November, taking to social media to share a heartfelt photo from the big moment.
Actress. Singer. Bride-to-be. Steinfeld’s hands are rather full. But there’s no doubt that this superstar can handle anything and everything she has on her plate, looking absolutely jaw-dropping while doing so.