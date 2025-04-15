Hailee Steinfeld Serves Up Leather Luxe in Eye-Catching Burgundy Mini Skirt Moment
Hailee Steinfeld just proved that two leather looks are better than one.
The multi-hyphenate talent served up edgy glam in a new London photo dump, kicking things off with a fierce mirror selfie in a caramel-toned belted leather blazer dress. The structured piece was perfectly sculpted to flatter her frame and elongate her toned legs.
But it’s the second outfit that really sealed the slay. The Edge of Seventeen star swapped brown for burgundy, rocking a monochrome wine-toned ensemble composed of a cropped leather coat and croc-embossed mini skirt. The fitted pieces offered a bold, textured contrast while still coordinating seamlessly. Styled with sleek pointed pumps and oval sunglasses in the same rich hue, Steinfeld posed against a white stone wall with a cheeky soft smile, her voluminous, bouncy bob adding a soft elegance to the otherwise commanding look.
The 28-year-old tagged stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, along with hairstylist Christian Wood and makeup artist James Molloy. Both looks were made by London-based designer David Koma, whose signature sculptural silhouettes and luxe finishes added drama and polish.
“hobnobbin in London xx,” the “Starving” singer captioned the Instagram carousel. She also reminded fans of her upcoming project, writing, “5 DAYS UNTIL @sinnersmovie ❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️ (and ‘Dangerous’ 🩸🎶🎸),” referencing Sinners’ release and the accompanying soundtrack single.
“mmhmmmm,” Yazz Alali complimented.
“The way you made that banger like 2 min before sinners premiere is INSANE,” one fan pointed out.
“Slay in maroon!!!,” another exclaimed.
“feeling hot, hot, hot,” someone else chimed.
Sinners, a period supernatural action-horror film from Ryan Coogler, is set in the 1930s Southern United States and also stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as twin brothers who return to their hometown and confront a greater evil. The movie is set to premiere this Friday following a competitive bidding war won by Warner Bros. Pictures.
The Los Angeles native, who is part-Black and part-Filipino on her mother’s side, takes on the role of Mary, a multi-racial vampire navigating the racially charged backdrop of the time. The project held deep personal resonance for the actress.
“I’m so grateful for the deeply personal connection that each of us have [to the material], mine being with my family history, with my grandfather, who I wish was still here to answer all the questions that I have that this movie raised for me and making this movie raised,” she shared. “It had such an impact on me. Therefore, I feel like the least it can do is make an impact on those that watch it. I think it affected all of us so personally and so deeply, and I do believe that you feel that and you see that when you watch this movie.”