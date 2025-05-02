Swimsuit

Hailey Bieber Is Angelic in Vintage, Fitted Icy Blue Midi Dress in NYC

The supermodel gave a ’90s Gucci classic a modern, minimalist twist with the help of stylist Dani Michelle.

Ananya Panchal

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber / Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber continues her reign as the queen of archival fashion. The 28-year-old turned heads in Tribeca on April 30, stepping out in an icy blue vintage Gucci dress from the label’s iconic Spring/Summer 1998 collection, originally designed by Tom Ford. With its softly structured fit and timeless silhouette, the sleek midi wasn’t just a nod to the late ’90s era of glamour—it was a full-circle fashion moment. The piece was famously worn by none other than Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala co-chair Anna Wintour to a U.S. Embassy party in Paris that same year.

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber

The supermodel, styled by longtime collaborator Dani Michelle, added her signature modern edge to the archival look. She paired the dress with a cream leather clutch from The Row, sleek black rectangle sunglasses and clear peep-toe Gianvito Rossi heels that subtly elongated her already statuesque frame.

The Los Angeles resident’s glam was fresh and glowy, featuring feathered brows, a radiant, luminous complexion, flushed pink cheeks, wispy lashes, rose gold shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy mauve lip. The Rhode skincare brand founder‘s dark brunette locks were styled in soft, loose waves cascading over her shoulders and back, adding an effortless elegance to the polished look.

The vintage number was sourced from The RealList, a celebrity-favorite boutique known for curating rare, high-demand designer pieces. Michelle, who has made a habit of tracking down covetable archival fashion for Bieber in recent years, shared a side-by-side of Hailey and Wintour on her IG story.

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber / TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

“icons only,” the stylist additionally captioned a fierce image of Bieber walking the streets of Manhattan in the cool, crisp look.

“Hailey officially owns this color 🩵😍,” one fan commented.

“This is the best look of all time,” another wrote.

“DIVA!!!!!!! QUEEN love ya,” someone else exclaimed.

“omg met gala is coming 👀✨️,” another fan noted.

The chic sighting comes just days before fashion’s biggest night—the 2025 Met Gala—which has fans speculating that Bieber is set to return to the famed staircase on Monday, May 5, after a two-year hiatus. She attended every year from 2015 to 2022, consistently delivering standout looks, including gowns by Saint Laurent in both 2021 and 2022—first a sleek black design and then a white silk gown with a feathered cape.

As always, the mom of one, who welcomed her son, Jack Blues, with husband Justin Bieber last August, continues to balance archival sophistication with her signature modern, minimalist edge.

