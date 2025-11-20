Hailey Bieber Brings Golden Hour Goodness to Our Timelines in Latest Sun-Soaked Snapshots
Hailey Bieber is serving up some major vacation goals, as she took to Instagram to post a few snapshots of herself lying on golden sands while wearing a stylish bikini. Her recent post was certainly needed to bring a little sunshine to her followers as the cold sets in.
The multi-hyphenate appears to be enjoying a much-needed rest and recharge break with some fun in the sun. In her first snap, she posed just inches away from the shore, while overlooking her summery environment. Underneath the gold-kissed horizon, she looked like a mermaid goddess who magically washed ashore.
As for her second snap, this photo spoke to her model status. Bieber stretched out across the sands would make for a cool front page of the magazine still. She donned a classic black string swimsuit that is not only gorgeous but absolutely daring. Her drenched hair and near-empty bottle informed her social media fans that a dip in the waters and a quick sip were paramount.
With the rhode skincare founder’s birthday right around the corner, the beach is just the place to be. However, with how good a year Biber has been having, it’s likely that this won’t be her only form of celebration and enjoyment in the days to come.
Atop the list of her many accolades and achievements in 2025, Bieber’s beauty brand was just named Sephora’s bestseller in the United Kingdom region, as reported by Cosmetics Business. Such a feat highlights the waves rhode has been making in the industry, with customers practically sitting at the edge of their seats waiting for her next drop. Needless to say, the 28-year-old was ecstatic about the good news.
“🫶🏻 thank you. love seeing you all experience rhode in store 🫶🏻,” she wrote in her Instagram stories regarding the announcement.
And the ball will keep rolling, as Bieber also just dropped her special birthday collection online. The celebratory collection includes several different hues of her beloved peptide lip tint, eye patches, hydrating face spray and so much more. Of course, her signature phone case with a pocket for her lip tint also made the selection.
Between releasing a new collection filled with brand-new products fans are going to love and achieving grand milestones in business, Bieber’s hard work has clearly been paying off. What better way for the businesswoman to enjoy the spoils of her labor than with a trip to the beach?