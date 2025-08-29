Hailey Clauson’s Italian Summer Style Is All About Swimsuits and Romance
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Hailey Clauson’s Italian summer is pure main character energy.
The SI Swimsuit Legend just dropped a dreamy Instagram carousel, and it’s giving dolce vita in the best way. In the cover snap, she posed in front of a charming storefront wearing the most adorable babydoll gingham dress from Stone Cold Fox. She styled the romantic mini with black flip-flops, white cat-eye sunglasses and a supermodel glow—flaunting her sculpted figure, long, lean legs and signature smolder.
The third slide captured her on a boat, with her wavy blonde locks wrapped in a yellow striped towel and wearing a white beaded bikini by Bamba Swim. Sparkling blue waters and crystal clear skies framed her undeniable face card. An aesthetic shot of a chilled orange Aperol spritz followed, looking delicious as ever against a dreamy, idyllic, colorful Amalfi coast backdrop.
She also included a sweet video clip of her and fiancé Jullien Herrera’s feet as they sailed through serene canals and majestic mountains.
In true Clauson fashion, the post blended glamour and play. She served legs for days again in red micro shorts from Reformation and a white tank in one low-angle snap, then treated followers to shots of crispy calamari, bowls of pasta and a cute gelato selfie with her longtime partner. A later slide was a spicy selfie in a red ruffled, fitted dress that screams booked, busy and basking in European summer bliss. And the final slide was pure summertime bliss, as she lounged on a beach chair in a vibrant yellow one-piece.
Clauson, who got engaged to Herrera last August, is soaking up her “fiancé era” in the most fashionable way possible. And her wardrobe proves she’s still one of the industry’s biggest trendsetters.
“Italy photo diary part 1 🍝✨🇮🇹,” the 30-year-old captioned the carousel.shor
After making her SI Swimsuit debut in 2015, Clauson landed the 2016 cover and has since become one of the brand’s most recognizable faces. She celebrated her 10th year with the franchise in 2024 during the milestone 60th anniversary Legends shoot and has spent the last few years expanding her career behind the camera. She’s the co-owner and creative director of Margaux the Agency, a boutique Los Angeles-based modeling agency focused on ethical representation, mentorship and modern beauty standards.
When she’s not creative directing campaigns, Clauson is starring in them—most recently as the face of Australian brand Witchery. She modeled everything from breezy soft pants and denim to mini dresses and tailored power suits in a fierce photo shoot that perfectly matched her chic, versatile personal style.