Hailey Clauson Knows the Power of a Timeless Red Gown and Ruby Lip

The SI Swimsuit model took Lake Como glam to a whole new level.

Ananya Panchal

Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson / Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images

Hailey Clauson’s Italian summer style streak isn’t letting up, and her latest look is pure fire.

The SI Swimsuit model, who’s been living her best life, just dropped a stunning new post tagged at Villa d’Este in Lake Como. “Italy part 2—Celebrating love in Como❤️,” she captioned the carousel, and the vibes were very much elegant wedding guest energy with a side of supermodel sizzle. The pics were a throwback to Nina Agdal and Logan Paul’s wedding, which she attended earlier this summer.

In the first snap, Clauson posed in a hotel room, her phone propped up against a window to capture the moment. She wore a striking, high-neck crimson gown with a low open back and soft mermaid hem by Norma Kamali. Her blonde waves fell loose and side-parted in effortless beachy texture, creating the perfect contrast to the vibrant hue of the dress. Matching her red lip and nails to the gown completed the fiery monochrome fantasy.

She paired the ensemble with black peep-toe heels and a black purse—elevating the glamorous look while keeping the accessories simple and sleek.

“best time 👯‍♀️,” Camille Kostek commented.

“This dress on you is a major slay,” Caroline Vreeland chimed.

A second photo featured a full-length outdoor outfit check on cobblestone steps, with lush green trees framing her silhouette. The 30-year-old flaunted her long, sculpted frame and sun-kissed skin, bringing a dose of red carpet flair to the Italian countryside.

She also shared a sweet balcony moment with her fiancé, Jullien Herrera, overlooking a glittering lake. Other snaps from the evening showed an intimate wedding table setting, complete with custom name cards, candlelight, monogrammed napkins and plates of fresh bread.

Clauson’s latest appearance follows a string of high-style summer posts featuring gingham babydoll dresses, breezy white swimwear and crochet sets—proving her wardrobe spans every corner of the fashion spectrum.

After making her SI Swimsuit debut in 2015 and landing the 2016 cover, Clauson has spent the last decade becoming one of the franchise’s most recognizable faces. In 2024, she was honored as a Legend during the brand’s 60th anniversary spread.

Outside the camera, Clauson is now co-owner and creative director of Margaux the Agency, a boutique firm focused on empowering talent across all backgrounds. She also recently starred in a major campaign for the Australian clothing brand, Witchery.

Whether she’s celebrating love, fashion or both, Clauson continues to prove she knows how to dress for the moment and own it.

