Haley Cavinder Puts an Ab-Baring Twist on Classic Red Hot ‘Baywatch’ Swimsuit
Haley Cavinder is soaking in her last few moments of summer vacation before starting her fifth year at the University of Miami. The 23-year-old and her twin sister, Hanna, are currently on a trip to the Bahamas getting some R&R in ahead of basketball season. The duo, who walked in SI Swimsuit‘s runway show at Miami Swim Week together in June, announced they will both be returning to the court for their fifth and final season of eligibility.
In a new Instagram post, Haley was photographed laying in the grass as she worked on her tan. The Indiana native donned a red hot string bikini featuring an itty-bitty triangle top and cheeky tie-side bottoms. She put her own ab-baring, Gen Z twist on the classic Baywatch suit and showed off her ultra-toned arms and legs and slim waist as she snapped a selfie for the second slide.
Haley opted for a glowy, minimal glam look, including feathered brows, rosy blush, faux freckles and a perfect glossy brown lip. Her long blonde-brown locks were loose and naturally tousled with a thin braid tossed in on each side.
“pretending i woke up here this morning,” the Under Armor ambassador captioned the Aug. 12 carousel. She tagged her location as Baker’s Bay Ocean & Golf Club, an exclusive, members-only private golf course and resort community in the Bahamas.
“suns out buns out🙂↔️,” sister Hanna commented. “Pretending you are always this smiley.”
“the most beaaaaaauuuuiful,” Kat Padgett added. “The sweet side of pookie.”
“RED😍,” Lemyah Hylton chimed.