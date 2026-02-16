Haley Cavinder’s SI Swimsuit Cover Feature Embraced a Western Flair: Get the Look
While on the SI Swimsuit set in the Sunshine State, Haley Cavinder embraced a Western aesthetic in several of her looks. While the former Division I basketball player was photographed in a gorgeous Lybethras Swimwear bikini and Zandria cowboy hat for her February 2026 digital cover image, the 25-year-old athlete also embodied similar vibes in several other snaps captured by visual artist Katherine Goguen.
Whether you’re also into cowgirl core or love a bikini that embraces denim, you’re going to want to quickly bookmark the following swimwear set, sported by Cavinder on Captiva Island in the Fort Myers, Fla., area during her photo shoot.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Western Underwire Top, $178 and Western 90s Bottom, $138 (samelosangeles.com)
With a structured underwire top featuring faux white suede and dark denim, you’re sure to turn heads in this Americana-inspired swim top. The bottoms are high-cut, so they can be worn high on the hip, and both pieces feature hand-stitched embroidery. Keep in mind that the style runs small, so you may want to consider sizing up.
In addition to the color combo that Cavinder modeled on location, the SAME set is also available in a black/python combo, simple cream/black colorway and a brown/black fusion with red stitching.
Zandria Cobalt Cobra Hat, $525 (shopzandria.com)
Should a new swimwear accessory be in your immediate future, consider snagging the headwear Cavinder rocked while on location with the SI Swimsuit team, too. This striking snakeskin print cowboy hat is handmade, so while it’s certainly an investment piece, it’s also one-of-a-kind.
Following the reveal of her SI Swimsuit gallery, Cavinder has shared several glimpses behind the scenes from her time on set with fellow models Christen Goff, Brittany Mahomes, Claire Kittle, Ronika Love and Normani.
“Sorry for the spam these past couple of days — last BTS post from the best day at @si_swimsuit 🤠,” she wrote in the caption of a Feb. 11 Instagram post. “So grateful to be a cover girl?!!! This has been a dream of mine for so long, and I’m beyond thankful for the team who made it possible.@mj_day, @sevaneveritt, and @hillarydrezner_siswim— thank you for helping make this dream come true 🫶🏼😭 .”
Check out the University of Miami graduate’s candid carousel here, and be sure to view Cavinder’s February 2026 digital cover photo shoot here.