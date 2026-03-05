Haley Cavinder Says ‘Hello’ to March With Multiple Magnetic Poolside Looks

At SI Swimsuit, we’re well aware of Haley Cavinder’s ability to stun in swimwear. Her Instagram post from Wednesday, March 4, is only further proof.

Cavinder, who originally made her debut with the brand at its SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Miami’s W South Beach in 2024, scored a spot on its February digital cover alongside Brittany Mahomes, Christen Goff, Claire Kittle, Normani and Ronika Love.

In her individual front-page image, she styled a navy string suit from Lybethras Swimwear with a snakeskin cowboy hat from Zandria. She wore similar western-inspired headwear while posing poolside with her twin, Hanna, in her collection of Instagram frames.

“hello march ....” the model and former University of Miami basketball player penned as her 10-slide carousel’s caption. She completed the note by tagging Azucar Tequila, which—per the brand’s Instagram bio—is slated to launch this spring.

For her first image, Cavinder tossed on a cocoa brown cowboy hat to pair with a floral-printed swimsuit and sheer, long-sleeve cover-up. She also stuck with the same accessory in a different swimwear look, spotted later in the carousel, which featured a solid espresso-colored bikini and gold-rimmed sunglasses. Hanna twinned with the SI Swimsuit model in the same floral ensemble, while lounging by the pool with a fruit spread and multicolored beverages placed next to her.

Haley Cavinder was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. Hat by Zandria. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Cavinder shared the swimsuit snaps nearly one month to the day after her digital cover debut; the model’s front-page image was revealed on Feb. 5. However, on Feb. 11, she took to Instagram to express her slew of emotions surrounding shoot day on Captiva Island in the Fort Myers area.

“So grateful to be a cover girl?!!! This has been a dream of mine for so long, and I’m being thankful for the team who made it possible,” she wrote as part of its caption with a handful of on-set snaps to the app. The model also tagged a trio of members from the SI Swimsuit team—including the magazine’s editor in chief, MJ Day—following the sentiment. Cavinder continued, “thank you for helping make this dream come true 🫶🏼😭.”

The cover girl also previously gushed on the feat in her digital cover story, telling the magazine, “I think Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is such a great community full of empowering women … and [to] be around such hardworking women is something that’s really inspiring.”

