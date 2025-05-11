Halle Bailey Celebrates Her ‘Mom Bod’ in Stunning Bikini Photos for New IG Post
It’s safe to say Halle Bailey is celebrating Mother’s Day in style!
The 25-year-old singer, actress and proud mom certainly had a busy week, having attended the 2025 Met Gala on Monday, May 5. Walking the blue floral carpet for fashion’s biggest evening, Bailey donned a gorgeous, tailored blazer mini dress by Coach with a matching netted headpiece, quickly making her outfit one of the best of the entire event.
So, with that in mind, it makes sense that the superstar would opt for a more chill vibe when it comes to celebrating Mother’s Day this weekend, and she took to Instagram to show her 9.3 million loyal followers she plans on doing just that and then some!
In the new three-photo carousel, which she adorably captioned, “mom bod 🤍,” Bailey posed on a yacht in the sunshine before the bright blue waves of the ocean. Matching the vessel she stood on, the singer opted for an all-white bikini and sun hat combo, accessorizing the ensemble further with studded white earrings and a pink button-up shirt to act as a cover-up.
Her hair was pulled up off of her fabulous face to showcase a more natural makeup look, which included the perfect pink lip for summer.
And you already know many of Bailey’s fans and famous friends were ready to applaud her in the comment section, letting her know just how fabulous the photo set really was:
“YESSSSS MAMA 🔥🔥🔥,” SI Swimsuit model and podcast host Kamie Crawford exclaimed.
“The Queen of the Sea 😍🙌❤️,” one fan added.
“😍😍😍,” another commenter wrote.
Bailey gave birth to her son, Halo, back in Dec. of 2023, announcing his arrival in a sweet post on Instagram where she wrote “the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son.”
Per Entertainment Tonight, the singer also opened up about new motherhood back in early 2024 while speaking at a GRAMMY U Masterclass, saying, “I feel like I’ve reached this new level of maturity, especially being a mother now, which is so crazy to say. It has opened up a whole new can of worms for me, honestly. I am obsessed with my baby. It’s insane.”
“It’s literally like your heart is in your hands in this beautiful being,” she continued. “I just feel like I have such a greater purpose and so much more to do for him and so much more that I want him to be able to experience. It gives me a new motivation and drive and passion for myself, for my family, for my life.”