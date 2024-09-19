Halle Berry Is a Golden Goddess in Sparkly Halter Gown on the Red Carpet
Heads always turn whenever actress Halle Berry steps out onto the red carpet, and her appearance at the world premiere of Never Let Go in New York City on Monday, Sept. 16 was no exception.
The 58-year-old actress absolutely dazzled in a shimmery gold, silver, copper and rose gold Tamara Ralph gown that hugged her slim figure perfectly. The mesh halter neck dress featured crystal chains in a chevron pattern, and Berry’s entire ensemble was styled by Lindsey Flores, who paired the gown with jewels by Tiffany & Co. and Marco Bicego, along with Jimmy Choo heels.
As for glam, makeup artist Jorge Monroy matched the glimmer of Berry’s dress with shimmery eyeshadow and a nude lip, while hairstylist David Stanwell coaxed the star’s short brown bob into sleek curls.
“Magical is an understatement to describe last night’s #NeverLetGo World Premiere. ✨ The positive responses have been so fulfilling to receive,” Berry wrote on Instagram on Tuesday while recapping the event. She stars in the horror-thriller film, in theaters on Friday, Sept. 20, alongside young actors Anthony B. Jenkins and Percy Daggs IV.
“You look soooooo good WOW 🤩,” former SI Swimsuit model Heidi Klum gushed in the comments.
“HALLE PLSSSS - I can’t breathe!! 😭🙌🏽,” three-time brand star Kamie Crawford applauded.
“Will never be over this moment. ❤️❤️❤️,” someone else wrote.
“Gorgeous I love your dress @halleberry,” another fan cheered.
“Shine baby shine.. you are on fire 🔥 .. say it..!!! 😂😂,” Stanwell added.