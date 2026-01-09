Stylish and Supportive Underwire Swimsuits for Your Next Beach Vacation
“New year, new bikini” is our official mantra for starting off the month of January. When it comes to shopping for swimwear, there are so many factors that go into selecting the perfect suit.
If you’re looking for something sleek and supportive that will see you through everything from sunbathing to surfing, an underwire swim top might just be what you’re looking for. Great for busty gals in particular, underwire suits can lift and support while giving you the confidence you need to strut your stuff on the beach.
Should you be in the market for a new underwire-style swimsuit, our fashion team has got you covered. Below, shop three different looks assembled by SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, inspired by looks worn in previous issues.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Colorful cutie
Brand legend Camille Kostek is our muse for this mood board, particularly her 2021 photo shoot from Hollywood, Fla. While in the Sunshine State, Kostek modeled a number of vibrant, patterned suits, including this underwire two-piece by Same Los Angeles.
Channel her energy in a vibrant, daisy-patterned suit that’s as supportive as it is sweet.
- Fools Fall in Love Double String Top, $77 and High-Cut Full Bottoms, $75 (heavymanners.com)
- Princess Cropped Blouse, $84 and Eyelet Pants, $130 (frankiesbikinis.com)
- Lily Liners Flip Flops, $65 (tkees.com)
- AIRE Aquarius Sunglasses, $49 (revolve.com)
Blue jean baby
Penny Lane’s rookie shoot in Portugal is a sight to behold, and this navy Blackbough Swim set styled on the model—and captured in front of a rainbow!—is a big reason why. The dainty bow details on the top and bottom are simply the icing on the cake.
You can embody similar vibes in a bright blue set with quilted stitching, paired with trendy boxer shorts and a white tank.
- Mala - Blanc Blue Balconette Bikini Set, $135 (triangl.com)
- Babaton Busy Tank, $32 (aritzia.com)
- Comme Si La Classica Cotton Poplin Boxer Shorts, $95 (modaoperandi.com)
- Alma Light Sunglasses, $220 (johannwolff.com)
Animal print princess
Leopard and cheetah print are always in style, as evidenced by Achieng Agutu during her 2025 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Bermuda. Her patterned two-piece by White Fox is truly everything you can ask for when it comes to a supportive suit.
The style below by Melissa Odabash proves just how chic an underwire one-piece can be while borrowing from Agutu’s aesthetic.