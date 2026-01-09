Swimsuit

Stylish and Supportive Underwire Swimsuits for Your Next Beach Vacation

Inspired by three looks from recent SI Swimsuit Issues, let this serve as your ultimate packing inspo.

Cara O’Bleness

Achieng Agutu and underwire animal print swimwear
Achieng Agutu and underwire animal print swimwear / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated, Mytheresa, Cou Cou Intimates, Vehla and Revole

“New year, new bikini” is our official mantra for starting off the month of January. When it comes to shopping for swimwear, there are so many factors that go into selecting the perfect suit.

If you’re looking for something sleek and supportive that will see you through everything from sunbathing to surfing, an underwire swim top might just be what you’re looking for. Great for busty gals in particular, underwire suits can lift and support while giving you the confidence you need to strut your stuff on the beach.

Should you be in the market for a new underwire-style swimsuit, our fashion team has got you covered. Below, shop three different looks assembled by SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, inspired by looks worn in previous issues.

Colorful cutie

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Same Los Angeles. Earrings by 8 Other Reasons.
Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Same Los Angeles. Earrings by 8 Other Reasons. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Brand legend Camille Kostek is our muse for this mood board, particularly her 2021 photo shoot from Hollywood, Fla. While in the Sunshine State, Kostek modeled a number of vibrant, patterned suits, including this underwire two-piece by Same Los Angeles.

Channel her energy in a vibrant, daisy-patterned suit that’s as supportive as it is sweet.

Daisy print swimsuit
Daisy print swimsuit / Heavy Manners, Frankies Bikinis, TKEES and Revolve

Blue jean baby

Penny Lane
Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane’s rookie shoot in Portugal is a sight to behold, and this navy Blackbough Swim set styled on the model—and captured in front of a rainbow!—is a big reason why. The dainty bow details on the top and bottom are simply the icing on the cake.

You can embody similar vibes in a bright blue set with quilted stitching, paired with trendy boxer shorts and a white tank.

Blue underwire bikini
Blue underwire bikini / Triangl, Aritzia, Moda Operandi and Johann Wolff

Animal print princess

Achieng Agutu models for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue in a cheetah print bikini in Bermuda.
Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by White Fox. Necklace by Julietta. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Leopard and cheetah print are always in style, as evidenced by Achieng Agutu during her 2025 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Bermuda. Her patterned two-piece by White Fox is truly everything you can ask for when it comes to a supportive suit.

The style below by Melissa Odabash proves just how chic an underwire one-piece can be while borrowing from Agutu’s aesthetic.

Animal print underwire suit
Animal print underwire suit / Mytheresa, Cou Cou Intimates, Vehla and Revolve
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

