Heidi Klum’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

Heidi Klum may be best known for her status as a supermodel, but the SI Swimsuit legend is also a television personality, entrepreneur, singer and proud mom.

The German-born model landed the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue in 1998, following her rookie photo shoot in the Maldives, and has posed for the magazine over a span of nine years, traveling everywhere from the British Virgin Islands to Greece for her work with the publication.

Outside of the SI Swimsuit Issue, Klum is known for her work as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, and she has graced the covers of publications like Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour, Elle, People and countless others. The 53-year-old mom of four also hosts popular programs like Project Runway, America’s Got Talent and Germany’s Next Topmodel. Over the years, she has partnered with brands like L'Oréal Paris and Intimissimi, proving her status as an influencer.

Heidi Klum | Victor Boyko/Getty Images

And while Klum stays booked and busy, whenever she has some R&R booked into her schedule, you will likely find the supermodel by the water. She regularly shares Instagram content in swimwear, which provides a never-ending stream of bikini inspo for our mood boards. In a recent conversation with Us Weekly, Klum shared where her confidence comes from, which is evident whenever she strikes a fierce pose in a two-piece.

“It has always from within,” Klum told the outlet of her self-assured nature. “I’ve always had great friends and people around me, and I love to hear the opinions everyone has, but at the end of the day, I’m the one who makes a decision. I never had anyone make decisions for me. I gathered all the information that people were giving me and then I made up my own mind. If it worked, then great. If it didn’t, I’m the one to blame, and I’m fine with that.”

Below, we’re taking a closer look at just a few of Klum’s best bikini moments throughout the years.

Sunset-inspired hues

Whether in warm shades of amber or burnt orange, Klum’s Calzedonia campaign imagery always sizzles.

Working out

Bikini? Check. Workout bands? Check. Great view? Check.

Enjoying golden hour

Klum sprawled out for a golden hour capture in this January Instagram post. What a way to start 2026!

Hard at work

Klum nailed this photo shoot for theMAGAZINE, which was captured by Antoine Verglas.

Feelin’ floaty

The model sipped on her very own Erewhon smoothie while playing around in a kiwi pool float.

Trendy, layered swimwear

When you can’t choose between a black or white bikini, wear both!

Beachside snacks

Klum reminded her Instagram followers to eat their fruits and veggies in this fierce one-piece with a major chest cut-out.

A morning cuppa while in Italy

Klum enjoyed a serene-looking morning while sipping something from a small blue mug while in Italy.

Chasing sunlight

While you may consider a fur hat to be an odd sunbathing accessory, Klum made it look chic (and paired the look with eye patches, too).

Sunbathing out on the water

Klum opted for a purple patterned bikini (and an interesting, three-dimensional hat) while enjoying some time out on a body of water.

Sailing into the weekend

A strapless orange Moschino bikini was Klum’s swimwear of choice for yet another adventure aboard a watercraft.

SI Swimsuit reflections

Klum, who participated in the 2014 50th anniversary legends photo shoot, shared her pride for being part of the SI Swimsuit family in this spicy snapshot.

Bringing the heat

The rising mercury is no match for Klum, who rocked a red bikini, white micro sarong and oversized glasses while outside on a hot day.

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