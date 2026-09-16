Before Returning to ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ These Pros Lit Up the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show

This week, the hit ABC competition series Dancing With the Stars returned with a star-studded two-night premiere. Kicking off Tuesday, Sept. 15, the male contestants hit the floor for their first showcase before the judging panel. And on Wednesday, Sept. 16, the female stars were slated to wrap up the premiere with their turn on the hardwood.

However, before the impressive cast of pros laced up their dancing shoes and partnered with their stars for Season 35, five of them joined SI Swimsuit in May for a few headline-making performances at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show!

Taking over the W South on Saturday, May 30, DWTS pros Britt Stewart, Emma Slater, Hailey Bills, Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy opened the show with a memorable routine, glittering in bejeweled ensembles as they showed off their sensational moves. Each female dancer then took a turn on the catwalk, modeling colorful designer sets for the cheering crowd. Meanwhile, Chmerkovskiy brought fans to their feet when he reunited with his DWTS Season 34 partner and 2026 SI Swimsuit cover star Alix Earle for a fun surprise number.

So, in honor of the show’s record-breaking return this week, we’re looking back at the DWTS pros’ first foray on the runway with SI Swimsuit. Oh! And if you missed the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show, we have good news: you can still stream the must-see event in its entirety on Hulu and Disney+.

Britt Stewart

Stewart’s pastel two-piece by Medina was a favorite of ours when the pro walked the runway this summer. On DWTS this season, the pro is paired with Taylor Hanson of the iconic band Hanson, and the duo was a fan favorite on premiere night, earning a total score of 16 out of 30 from the judges for their quickstep to “Tell Her About It” by Billy Joel.

Emma Slater

Slater showed off her darker side on the catwalk with a daring one-piece look by Heidi Fish featuring a gorgeous dragon design. For Season 35, she’s hitting the hardwood with Savannah Bananas star Jackson Olson. The pair opened the premiere episode this week as the first couple to dance, earning a 15 out of 30 from the judging panel for their cool cha-cha to “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls.

Hailey Bills

Bills will dance on the main show for the first time in 2026 after touring with the DWTS troupe—but before she choreographed a single Season 35 routine, she showed off her moves on the catwalk with SI Swimsuit in a smoky purple bikini by Norma Kamali. On DWTS, she’ll be partnered with another friend of SI Swimsuit, Sarah Jane Nader, who also walked in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show alongside her sisters Brooks, Grace Ann and Mary Holland.

Jenna Johnson

Johnson’s sultry walk certainly turned heads when she hit the catwalk in an eye-popping blue bikini by ENEZ, and the pro continued to capture attention on the DWTS premiere this week when she and her dance partner Harry Shum Jr. closed the show with a cha-cha choreographed to “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind and Fire. The pair earned the highest score of the evening with a 21 out of 30, receiving all sevens from the judging panel.

Val Chmerkovskiy

And of course, Chmerkovskiy was also a standout on the runway! As noted above, the pro hit the catwalk with his fellow DWTS castmates for an electric opening number, then reunited with Earle later in the show to remind fans why the dancing duo earned their spot on the Season 34 finale. This season, Chmerkovskiy will seek to win the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy alongside his new celebrity partner Jenna Dewan.

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