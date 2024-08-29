Heidi Klum Stuns in Figure-Hugging Denim Midi Dress: Get the Look Here
We’ve come to look forward to Heidi Klum’s streetwear style just as much as we anticipate the stunning outfits she wears on episodes of America’s Got Talent. The 51-year-old German-American model certainly delivered in the ensemble she rocked to show up to set on Tuesday, Aug. 27, in Pasadena, Calif.
Klum opted for a seasonally appropriate denim midi dress that hugged her curves perfectly. To the blue jean dress, she added a a denim Chanel purse in a similar shade and a pair of sky-high pumps. The former SI Swimsuit star, who serves as a judge on AGT, wore her long blonde locks in sleek, blown out waves with the ends flipped out, and a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the late summer sun.
If, like us, you’re just as taken with Klum’s look, shop her style below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Denim Midi Dress, $89.95 (gap.com)
This sleeveless, slim-fitting denim Gap dress hits just below the knee and features a flattering V-neck up top. It’s an absolutely perfect transitional staple to have in your closet as the seasons change from summer to fall. You can wear it as is, as Klum did with her chic accessories above, or add layers, like a light sweater or jacket and boots as the temperatures drop.
For similar style tips, take a look at how SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor Margot Zamet suggests seamlessly incorporating statement denim into your fall wardrobe in the coming weeks and months here.