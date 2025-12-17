Holiday Outfits Made Simpler With 7 Festive Ideas for Various Occasions
SI Swimsuit model Jena Sims put together a series of incredible ensembles, fit for everything from brunch with Santa to a date night out.
Christmas Eve is exactly one week away, and your social calendar may be packed with festive occasions from now until New Year’s Day. Whether you’re hosting an ornament swap, doing some last-minute shopping with a girlfriend or scheduling a date night with your significant other, you’re going to need an outfit.
Luckily, SI Swimsuit model and reigning Rookie of the Year Jena Sims is here to help. The entrepreneur and mom put together seven different holiday-themed looks to help inspire your fashion mood board, no matter the occasion. Take a look at some of her incredible ensembles, which you can shop below—because Sims is not one to gatekeep a great piece.
Charity gala
- Martini Jersey Plunging Gown, $595 (ramybrook.com)
- Maria Layered Stone Necklace, $345 (ramybrook.com)
- Parker Hoops, $51 (electricpicks.com)
- Jypsey Tan Leather Heels, $109.95 (stevemadden.com)
Brunch with Santa
- Gingerbread Button Down Cardigan, $23.20 (francescas.com)
- Ashley Classic Ride Distressed Baggy Jeans - Light Medium Indigo, $60 (rewash.com)
- Nike Dunk High LX "Toasty" Sneakers, $84 (farfetch.com)
- Bubble Letter Necklace, $70 (electricpicks.com)
- Sage Necklace, $94 (electricpicks.com)
- Vogue Earrings, $51 (electricpicks.com)
- Sparkly Hoop Earrings, $15 (bjewelsbybrit.com)
Ornament swap
- Reindeer Sweater, $23.30 (francescas.com)
- Maggie Tweed Mini Skirt, $20 (francescas.com)
- Mini Knocker Earrings, $54 (electricpicks.com)
Cocktail party
- Natalia Blue and Gold Watercolor Strapless Maxi Dress, $61.60 (12thtribe.com)
- Two Chains Necklace, $70 (electricpicks.com)
- SHYMI Cubic Zirconia Huggies, $85 (nordstrom.com)
- Anise 95 Heels, $895 (us.jimmychoo.com)
- Callie Flap Shoulder Bag, $1,195 (us.jimmychoo.com)
- Etoile All Weather Bangles - Serenity Prayer, $120 (budhagirl.com)
- Azure All Weather Bangles - Serenity Prayer, $120 (budhagirl.com)
Date night
- Porter Top, $247 and Mini Skirt, $234 (mybeachyside.com)
- Zoey Studs, $38 (electricpicks.com)
- Loubigirl Heels, $945 (us.christianlouboutin.com)
Christmas shopping with bestie
- Denim Knit Backless Long Sleeve, $198 (aloyoga.com)
- Denim Knit High-Waist Skirt, $148 (aloyoga.com)
- Women’s Lettuce Edge Sock, $32 (aloyoga.com)
- Nike Air Force 1 Low '07 Essential, $125 (stockx.com)
- Carter Hoops, $88 (gorjana.com)
- Bari Lynn Holiday Naughty/Nice Glittered Acrylic Box Clutch Bag/Purse, $45 (ebay.com)
Tree lighting
