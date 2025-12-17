Swimsuit

Holiday Outfits Made Simpler With 7 Festive Ideas for Various Occasions

SI Swimsuit model Jena Sims put together a series of incredible ensembles, fit for everything from brunch with Santa to a date night out.

Cara O’Bleness

Cute and casual holiday brunch
Cute and casual holiday brunch / Courtesy of Jena Sims

Christmas Eve is exactly one week away, and your social calendar may be packed with festive occasions from now until New Year’s Day. Whether you’re hosting an ornament swap, doing some last-minute shopping with a girlfriend or scheduling a date night with your significant other, you’re going to need an outfit.

Luckily, SI Swimsuit model and reigning Rookie of the Year Jena Sims is here to help. The entrepreneur and mom put together seven different holiday-themed looks to help inspire your fashion mood board, no matter the occasion. Take a look at some of her incredible ensembles, which you can shop below—because Sims is not one to gatekeep a great piece.

Charity gala

Charity gala glam
Charity gala glam / Courtesy of Jena Sims

Brunch with Santa

Ornament swap

Ornament swap ensemble
Ornament swap ensemble / Courtesy of Jena Sims

Cocktail party

Holiday cocktail attire
Holiday cocktail attire / Courtesy of Jena Sims

Date night

Date night chic
Date night chic / Courtesy of Jena Sims

Christmas shopping with bestie

Cute and casual for the season
Cute and casual for the season / Courtesy of Jena Sims

Tree lighting

Christmas plaid
Christmas plaid / Courtesy of Jena Sims
