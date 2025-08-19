Swimsuit

Hunza G Drops New Core Collection Campaign Showcasing Suits Perfect for Late Summer

Model Stella Maxwell stuns in some of the brand’s most classic styles.

Stella Maxwell in the Pamela
Stella Maxwell in the Pamela / Hunza G

Hunza G is known for its signature crinkle fabric and one-size-fits-all approach to swimwear. Today, the London-based brand launched a new campaign starring model Stella Maxwell to showcase its Core Collection, including classic styles like the Pamela ($240), Jean ($240), Nadine ($255) and Xandra ($240).

Georgiana Huddart, founder and creative director of Hunza G, says Maxwell “embodies the confidence and ease that is at the heart of Hunza G,” so collaborating with the model was a no-brainer. And in addition to swimwear, the Core Collection features mini skirts and dresses that are designed to transition beachwear styling to happy hour with ease.

Hunza G
Stella Maxwell in the Xandra / Hunza G

“The best thing about Hunza G is you can really make it your own and style it how you want,” Huddart says of the brand’s offerings. “Personally, I love a sporty, relaxed aesthetic for the crinkle rather than glam and fussy. The simpler the better. So a sweatshirt tied around your waist, simple gold hoops and a pair of Ray-Bans and trainers or flip-flops feels chic but effortless.”

Below, shop two of Huddart’s favorite swimsuits from Hunza G’s Core Collection.

Square Neck Swim in Bubblegum, $240 (hunzag.com)

Hunza G
Hunza G

“The square neck in Bubblegum Pink [is] a timeless style from the ‘80s with a perfect shaped neckline,” Huddart says of this standout style. “It’s transcended decades of changing trends, and bubblegum pink is a color that works on every skin tone and feels instantly uplifting.”

Tyra UPF 50+ Swim in Cornflower/White, $240 (hunzag.com)

Hunza G
Stella Maxwell in the Tyra / Hunza G

“Our Tyra in cornflower blue [is] made from Italian UPF 50+ fabric that is incredibly soft and lightweight, while [also] protecting your skin,” Huddart notes of this sporty pick. Whether you’re snorkeling or playing a game of beach volleyball, it’s a great option to protect you from the sun’s harsh rays.

Shop Hunza G’s complete Core Collection here.

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

