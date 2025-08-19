Hunza G Drops New Core Collection Campaign Showcasing Suits Perfect for Late Summer
Hunza G is known for its signature crinkle fabric and one-size-fits-all approach to swimwear. Today, the London-based brand launched a new campaign starring model Stella Maxwell to showcase its Core Collection, including classic styles like the Pamela ($240), Jean ($240), Nadine ($255) and Xandra ($240).
Georgiana Huddart, founder and creative director of Hunza G, says Maxwell “embodies the confidence and ease that is at the heart of Hunza G,” so collaborating with the model was a no-brainer. And in addition to swimwear, the Core Collection features mini skirts and dresses that are designed to transition beachwear styling to happy hour with ease.
“The best thing about Hunza G is you can really make it your own and style it how you want,” Huddart says of the brand’s offerings. “Personally, I love a sporty, relaxed aesthetic for the crinkle rather than glam and fussy. The simpler the better. So a sweatshirt tied around your waist, simple gold hoops and a pair of Ray-Bans and trainers or flip-flops feels chic but effortless.”
Below, shop two of Huddart’s favorite swimsuits from Hunza G’s Core Collection.
Square Neck Swim in Bubblegum, $240 (hunzag.com)
“The square neck in Bubblegum Pink [is] a timeless style from the ‘80s with a perfect shaped neckline,” Huddart says of this standout style. “It’s transcended decades of changing trends, and bubblegum pink is a color that works on every skin tone and feels instantly uplifting.”
Tyra UPF 50+ Swim in Cornflower/White, $240 (hunzag.com)
“Our Tyra in cornflower blue [is] made from Italian UPF 50+ fabric that is incredibly soft and lightweight, while [also] protecting your skin,” Huddart notes of this sporty pick. Whether you’re snorkeling or playing a game of beach volleyball, it’s a great option to protect you from the sun’s harsh rays.
Shop Hunza G’s complete Core Collection here.