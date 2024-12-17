Ilona Maher’s Cherry Red String Two-Piece Is a Holiday Vacation Must-Have
Ilona Maher has become America’s Sweetheart over the past two months, sweeping the internet with her confidence, vulnerability and humor on our screens. But, before that, she was the SI Swimsuit cover girl of the moment when she posed for photographer Ben Watts in Bellport, NY for the front of the September digital issue. And, just before that, she became an Olympic medalist, leading Team USA to its first bronze in rugby sevens at the Paris Games in the summer.
The content creator is constantly using her platform to advocate for female athletes and share inspiring and valuable messages about body positivity. She, once again, became a fan favorite in her recent run on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, when she was named runner-up alongside partner Alan Bersten.
As the holiday season approaches, we’re swooning over this stunning image of the 28-year-old in a red hot string swimsuit from Eres. This bikini makes for the perfect holiday season beachside ensemble.
Mouna Small Triangle Bikini Top, $210 and Malou Thin Bikini Briefs, $210 (eresparis.com)
This vibrant cherry red set includes a classic triangle-style top and cheeky tie-side bottoms, offering adjustable coverage and minimal tan lines. Shop more at eresparis.com.
The San Diego resident who was born and raised in Vermont was eager to show off her hard-earned muscles and super-toned figure while on set with the team in Long Island. She’s truly a trailblazer in the fashion, modeling, entertainment and sports industries and is redefining what it means to be a powerful female athlete.
“I think it’s important for me [to showcase my strength and femininity] because rugby has always been thought of as a very masculine sport, and [fans] stereotype the people who play it. Myself and all the girls playing sevens and fifteens, I think, are really breaking that stereotype. We’re wearing makeup because we want to wear it and it makes us feel good, and I think we’re showing that it doesn’t take away from how we play on the field,” the Maybelline Cosmetics ambassador told PEOPLE. “My lipstick doesn’t take away from how hard I hit, from how I read the game, from how I run. It’s just something that we do to kind of say, ‘F you’ to those standards in what is thought of as a man’s sport.”
Check out some more new pics from Maher‘s SI Swimsuit gallery here and read the cover story here.