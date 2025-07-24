Ilona Maher Exuded Power and Elegance in This Fierce Animal Print One-Piece
Olympian and SI Swimsuit standout Ilona Maher returned to the fold this May with a showstopping beachside feature that perfectly captured her strength, beauty and personality.
Shot by photographer Ben Watts in Bermuda for the 2025 issue, Maher’s second appearance with the brand marked a new era of unapologetic confidence—and we’re still not over one particular look. This stunning one-piece from Alt Swim has turned heads and instantly topped our summer wish list.
The 28-year-old dazzled in the Harlow One Piece in Tigresse ($123), a swimsuit that checks every box for bold, summery beachwear.
Featuring a halter neckline, high-cut leg and steamy cut-outs, the design highlights your curves while offering just the right amount of coverage. Elegant gold bead hardware adds a touch of luxury, while the brand’s signature butter-soft fabric and double lining ensure maximum comfort and support, so you feel as good as you look.
Maher—who is known for her playful personality and body-positive messaging—wore the piece while posing on sculptural white staircases that juxtaposed perfectly in front of the bright blue waters and clear skies. The Vermont native flexed her hard-earned muscles and radiant smile, proving that athleticism and glamour belong in the same frame.
Styled by SI Swimsuit’s fashion editors, the athlete’s 2025 shoot leaned into striking silhouettes, trendy animal prints and fierce, formidable energy. The Harlow suit was a perfect match—not only flattering and versatile, but also statement-making enough to live up to Maher’s presence.
She first made waves within the franchise as the Sept. 2024 digital issue cover model when she was photographed in Bellport, N.Y. At the time, she was fresh off an epic performance at the Paris Olympics, where she helped Team USA secure its first-ever Olympic bronze medal in rugby sevens. Since then, she’s become a fan favorite thanks to her candid social media content and her empowering body-positive messaging.
Later that year, she finished as runner-up on Dancing With the Stars season 33, and at the start of 2025, she joined England’s Bristol Bears to make her Rugby 15s debut—once again transforming the sport and breaking barriers on a global scale. Just last week, she won her first ESPY award for Best Breakthrough Athlete.
“It’s taken me seven years and two Olympics, but I finally broke through. Amazing stuff. I know it’s just me up here, but I’m a team sport athlete through and through, and my teammates are the reason I am the way I am,” Maher gushed in her ESPYs acceptance speech. “My message stays the same: strong is beautiful. Strong is powerful. Hot is whatever you want it to be, and I hope more girls can feel how I feel. Sport does amazing things for a girl who didn’t understand why her body looked the way it did. Sport gave me an outlet and showed me how capable I can be. Take up space. Pitch it faster. Run harder. Put another plate on the bar. And never tone it down.”