Ilona Maher Flaunted Her Muscles and Medal in This Shimmery Beige Two-Piece
Olympic Rugby player Ilona Maher is on top of the world right now. Hot off the heels of her Bronze medal at the Paris Games, a historic win for Team USA, the 28-year-old traded her jersey for a series of fun, bold, timeless one-pieces, bikinis and monokinis as she posed for the SI Swimsuit magazine and landed the cover of the September digital issue. The model traveled to Long Island and was photographed by Ben Watts on Fire Island Beach in Bellport, NY.
The images pretty much broke the internet the day they were released, but we often find ourselves looking back at them and feeling inspired by the athlete, who wanted to show off her hard-earned muscles and strong figure while on location with the team.
Luckily for fans, the brand just dropped an additional 18 images from Vermont’s native photo shoot and we’re obsessed. We love how gorgeous, radiant and proud she looks in these pics, holding her medal and flaunting her abs in this beautiful shimmy sandy beige bikini from Haus of Lemonaid.
Haus of Pink Lemonaid Jac Bronze Shimmer Bikini, $107 (shophausofpinklemonaid.com)
This stunning neutral yet still head-turning set features and adjustable triangle top and adjustable thing string bottoms. Both pieces are partially lined and hand-crafted with Italian nylon and lycra. Shop more at shophausofpinklemonaid.com.
Maher, who was a standout contestant on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars and was named runner-up of the reality competition series on Tuesday evening, is a true force of nature. She uses her platform to show off her comedic side and incredible sense of humor, while also inspiring an entire generation of young women to love their bodies and know that they can be multidimensional. The San Diego resident is defying the stereotypes of what it means to be a female athlete, and she’s just getting started.
“I just like hearing from the people who I have impacted positively, hearing, ‘You’ve changed up how I viewed my body,’ or ‘You've made me feel like I can feel beautiful and I can feel feminine.’ Whenever I have people come up to me … whenever I get that message, it means a lot because I think it’s helping me, but it’s also good to know it’s helping others,” Maher shared. “The sport has a lot of stereotypes around, and something that ’'ve tried to really debunk is I believe that rugby is a very physical game … but I also think you don’t have to sacrifice your femininity or your beauty by playing it. That’s a little bit why I wear the lipstick when I play. I can tackle hard and run hard but also you know still feel beautiful and still bring that into it. It's not like you have to sacrifice that.”